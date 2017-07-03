CHIDI LLOYD: THE UNENDING UGLY COMEDY OF A MURDER SUSPECT

BY SIMEON NWAKAUDU

The failure of the APC to provide leadership in Nigeria has emboldened kidnappers, criminals and murderers to become television stars. From being a fugitive, murder suspect and notorious “Akpako Master “, Mr Chidi Lloyd has become a star on Gbenga Aruleba’s Focus APC, sorry Focus Nigeria. He appears on a weekly basis to launder Amaechi’s image and cast aspersions on Governor Wike .

Make no mistake about it. Chidi Lloyd, former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly is a murder suspect. He has the deaths of two persons, one of them a policeman, hanging on his neck. He also attempted to murder his colleague, Mr Michael Chinda on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Lloyd was a major factor in the relocation of the State Assembly to the dining hall of Governmemt House, Port Harcourt during Amaechi’s failed administration.

NECESSARY BACKGROUND ON CHIDI LLOYD

Chidi Lloyd , no matter the time it takes, will have his day in court. This is a man who was facing prosecution for the murder of two persons before the failed Amaechi administration, through the office of the Attorney General issued a nolle prosequi to stop his prosecution. That Attorney General has since been suspended by the NBA for his nefarious activities.

Here is a paragraph in the Police Statement on the arrest of Chidi Lloyd for MURDER:

“The Rivers State Police Command has arrested Hon. Chidi Llyod of the Rivers State House of Assembly for murder of Police Sgt. Urang Obediah and Mr. Kingsley Ejeuo, his kinsman and arch political opponent.”

Another paragraph in the statement said Mr. Lloyd on December 30, 2013, recklessly drove a vehicle and killed the two persons. The incident occurred at Emohua, along the East-West road.

The same Chidi Lloyd was arrested on another occasion for the suspicious murder of a worker at his residence in Emohua Local Government Area. Murderous Lloyd’s driver was apprehended by the Police with blood dripping down his car. The driver fingered Chidi Lloyd.

Chidi Lloyd has the blood of a multitude on his hands. The law has not forgotten his crimes against Rivers State. Like his boss, Lloyd is a man with motor park mentality. They erroneously believe that by shouting they can obliterate the past. It is true that Amaechi gave Chidi Lloyd back his tainted life, but there should be a limit to bootlicking.

CHIDI LLOYD MUST CLEAR HIS NAME

Lloyd should not be in the company of law abiding and responsible Nigerians until he clears his name. The political nolle prosequi granted him will evaporate and he will be held to account.

It is unconscionable that Chidi Lloyd would say that he merely collided with Mr Michael Chinda on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly, even when the video is still online. Using the mace, Lloyd dealt several blows on the head of Chinda, whilst the helpless lawmaker was also beaten by Amaechi’s ADC and Chief Detail in the worst assault on the legislature in the history of the nation.

For Lloyd to publicly deny his attempt to murder Michael Chinda is a testimony of his person. A man with no conscience.

SECURITY IN RIVERS STATE

A liar always suffers the problem of contradicting himself. Speaking on Focus APC on Monday, Chidi Lloyd claimed there were serious security challenges in Rivers State. Later in the same programme, he confessed that he lives and farms in his village in Emohua Local Government Area. The question is: can someone farm in an insecure environment? Rivers State is safe for farming and other other businesses as attested by Chidi Lloyd.

Those in Edo, Kogi, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Kwara and Nasarawa states where Fulani herdsmen have dislodged farmers know the true meaning of insecurity.

Emohua Local Government Area where Chidi Lloyd hails from was one of the hotbeds of insecurity before the successful Amnesty programme of the Rivers State Government. This is a declaration of fact: Rivers State is the safest state in Nigeria today.

17BILLION PARIS CLUB REFUND

Chidi Lloyd on Focus APC had scraps of papers wherein he claimed Rivers State Government received N34billion as Paris club refund. Governor Wike has released information on this fund. In very clear terms, backed by facts Governor Wike said that N17billion was released to the state.

Governor Wike challenged the Federal Government to publish the account where it paid N34billion in respect of the Paris Club Refund due to Rivers State.



Speaking during the First Session of the 8th Synod Thanksgiving Service of the Anglican Province of Niger Delta, Governor Wike said: “As I speak to you, no N34billion has been paid to Rivers State. I challenge the Federal Government to show Nigerians the account they paid the N34billion “.



He said that the Federal Government released N14billion as Paris Club Refund to Rivers State. According to him, after protests that the state had been short-changed , the Federal Government released another N3billion to the state, totaling N17billion.

Till date, the Federal Government did not controvert the assertion of Governor Wike.

The last time I checked, Chidi Lloyd is not a staff of the Federal Ministry of Finance. He is merely an Akpako Master who is a murder suspect.

GOVERNMENT HOUSE PROJECTS

The Rivers State Government House is totally new. It has been redefined with additional structures and facilities.

Reconstructed Brick House

This was the old seat of power in the state. The Brick was abandoned to rot after the new Government House was built.

Upon assuming office, Governor Wike has restored the Brick House, turning it into a monument of history. The restored Brick House is beautified with a modern landscape,

This facility was commissioned by the Former Senate President David Mark.

Government House Christian Chapel of Everlasting Grace

This church was flagged off and built by Governor Wike. At the time he assumed, there was no place of worship for Christians at the Government House, Port Harcourt.

This new church auditorium sits at least 300 Christians who take out time to worship with the Governor at the Government House. It is a state-of-the-art auditorium.

This chapel has been commissioned and dedicated to God by the Primate of Anglican Church, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh.

Also in the Government House, Governor Wike has expanded facilities. He has also built a modern amphitheatre for the entertainment of high profile guests of the state and extended the corridor of power.

GBENGA ARULEBA AND AMAECHI

One of the worst position for a journalist to find himself is the tight corner of political pressures from a benefactor. In this wise, we have to sympathise with Gbenga Aruleba. He served Immediate Past Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi as a media consultant. He ran a propaganda programme called Giant Strides for Amaechi. Therefore, he is obligated to the immediate past Governor of Rivers State.

As a close associate of Amaechi for eight years, Aruleba has now given his platform to the Rivers APC to assault the collective intelligence of Rivers people. When he is not using tainted guests like Chidi Lloyd, he is personally making insinuations on air to mislead Nigerians on the situation in Rivers State.

As Gbenga Aruleba laughed profusely with Murder Suspect Chidi Lloyd on his programme, I am sure that he remembers that Michael Chinda is still suffering the consequences of Lloyd’ s deadly strikes. Hopefully, he remembers that those allegedly murdered by Lloyd have suffering families. There should be a limit to pecuniary affiliation in broadcast journalism.

CHIDI VS EVANS THE KIDNAPPER

The only difference between Chidi Lloyd and Evans, the kidnapper is the fact that Lloyd belongs to APC, while Evans has not authenticated his membership of that party.

Otherwise, both are murder suspects. Notorious for their crimes against society.

LLOYD’ S TEARS ON CHIEF GLORY EMEH

It is clear that the leadership of Rivers APC is pained by the decision of Emeh Glory to join Governor Wike to move Rivers State forward. The tears of Chidi Lloyd say it all. He cried all through Focus APC, raining libelous and false insults on Chief Emeh.

MY ADVICE

Each time you see Lloyd on television or hear him on radio, simply understand that a murder suspect is at large because of the corruption of the police in collusion with Amaechi. Lloyd is like a bull in a China shop. He should be handled with caution till he is rearraigned and jailed for his crimes.

CHIDI LLOYD MUST HAVE HIS DAY IN COURT.

¤VIDEO Clip of Murder Suspect: Chidi Lloyd