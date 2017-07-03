Monday , 3 July 2017
Home / featured post / CHIDI LLOYD: THE UNENDING UGLY COMEDY OF A MURDER SUSPECT

CHIDI LLOYD: THE UNENDING UGLY COMEDY OF A MURDER SUSPECT

July 3, 2017 featured post, News 26 Views

BY SIMEON NWAKAUDU

The failure of the APC to provide leadership  in Nigeria  has emboldened kidnappers, criminals and murderers to become television stars. From being a fugitive, murder suspect and notorious “Akpako Master “, Mr Chidi Lloyd has become a star on Gbenga Aruleba’s Focus APC, sorry Focus Nigeria.  He appears on a weekly basis  to launder Amaechi’s image and cast  aspersions  on Governor Wike .

Make no mistake about it. Chidi Lloyd, former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly is a murder suspect. He has the  deaths of two  persons, one of them a policeman, hanging  on his neck.  He also attempted  to murder his  colleague, Mr Michael Chinda  on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly.  Lloyd was a major factor in the relocation  of the State Assembly to the  dining hall of Governmemt House, Port Harcourt during  Amaechi’s failed administration. 

NECESSARY BACKGROUND  ON CHIDI LLOYD 

Chidi Lloyd , no matter  the time it takes,  will have his day in court. This is a man who was facing prosecution for the murder of two persons before the failed Amaechi administration,  through the office of the Attorney General issued a nolle prosequi to stop his prosecution.  That Attorney General has since been suspended by the NBA for his nefarious activities. 

Here is a paragraph  in the Police Statement  on the arrest of Chidi Lloyd  for MURDER: 
“The Rivers State Police Command has arrested Hon. Chidi Llyod of the Rivers State House of Assembly for murder of Police Sgt. Urang Obediah and Mr. Kingsley Ejeuo, his kinsman and arch political opponent.”

Another paragraph in the  statement said Mr. Lloyd on December 30, 2013, recklessly drove a vehicle and killed the two persons. The incident occurred at Emohua, along the East-West road.

The same Chidi Lloyd was arrested on another occasion  for the suspicious murder  of a worker at his residence in Emohua Local Government Area.  Murderous Lloyd’s driver was apprehended by the Police  with blood dripping down his car. The driver fingered  Chidi Lloyd. 

Chidi Lloyd has the blood of a multitude on his hands. The law has not forgotten his crimes against Rivers State.  Like his boss, Lloyd  is a man with motor park mentality.  They  erroneously believe  that by shouting they can obliterate the past. It is true that Amaechi  gave Chidi Lloyd back his tainted life, but there  should be a limit to bootlicking.

CHIDI LLOYD MUST CLEAR HIS NAME

Lloyd  should not be  in the company  of law abiding and responsible  Nigerians until he clears his name. The political nolle prosequi granted him  will evaporate and he will be  held  to account. 

It is unconscionable  that Chidi Lloyd  would say that he merely collided with Mr Michael Chinda on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly, even when the video is still online.  Using the mace, Lloyd  dealt several blows on the head of Chinda, whilst the helpless  lawmaker  was also beaten by Amaechi’s ADC and Chief Detail in the worst assault on the legislature  in the history  of the nation. 

For Lloyd to publicly  deny his attempt to murder Michael Chinda is a testimony  of his person. A man with no conscience.  

SECURITY IN RIVERS STATE 

A liar always suffers the problem of contradicting himself.  Speaking on Focus APC  on Monday, Chidi Lloyd  claimed there were serious security challenges  in Rivers State.  Later in the same programme, he confessed that he lives and farms  in his village  in Emohua Local Government Area. The question  is: can someone farm  in an insecure environment? Rivers State  is safe for farming  and  other other businesses  as attested by Chidi Lloyd. 

Those in Edo, Kogi, Benue, Kaduna, Plateau, Kwara and Nasarawa  states where Fulani herdsmen  have dislodged farmers  know the true meaning of insecurity. 

Emohua Local Government Area where Chidi Lloyd hails from was one of the  hotbeds of insecurity before  the successful Amnesty programme of the Rivers State Government. This is a declaration  of fact: Rivers State is the safest state  in Nigeria today. 

17BILLION PARIS CLUB REFUND 

Chidi Lloyd  on Focus APC  had scraps of papers wherein he claimed Rivers State Government received N34billion as Paris club refund. Governor Wike  has released  information on this fund. In very clear terms, backed by facts Governor Wike  said that N17billion  was released to the state.

Governor Wike challenged  the Federal Government  to publish the account where it paid N34billion in respect  of the Paris Club Refund due to Rivers State. 
 
Speaking during the First Session of the 8th Synod Thanksgiving Service of the Anglican  Province of Niger Delta, Governor Wike said: “As I speak to you, no N34billion has been paid to Rivers State. I challenge the Federal Government to show Nigerians the account they paid the N34billion “.
 
He said that the Federal Government  released N14billion as Paris Club Refund to Rivers State.  According to him, after protests  that the state had been short-changed , the Federal Government released another N3billion to the state, totaling N17billion.

Till date, the Federal Government  did not controvert the assertion  of Governor Wike. 

The last time I checked, Chidi Lloyd is not a staff of the Federal Ministry  of Finance.  He is merely  an Akpako Master who is a murder suspect.

GOVERNMENT HOUSE PROJECTS 

The Rivers State Government House is totally new. It has been redefined  with additional structures  and facilities.  

Reconstructed  Brick House 

This was the old seat of power in the  state.  The Brick was abandoned  to rot after the new Government House was built.

Upon assuming  office, Governor Wike has restored the Brick House, turning it into a monument  of history.  The restored Brick House  is beautified with a modern landscape, 

This  facility was commissioned  by the Former Senate President David Mark.

Government House Christian Chapel of Everlasting Grace

This church  was flagged off  and built by Governor Wike.  At the time he assumed, there was no place  of worship for Christians at the Government House, Port Harcourt. 

This new church auditorium sits at least 300 Christians  who take out time to worship with the Governor at the Government House. It is a state-of-the-art auditorium. 

This chapel has been commissioned and dedicated to God by the Primate of Anglican Church, Most Rev Nicholas Okoh.

Also in the Government House, Governor Wike has expanded facilities. He has also built a modern amphitheatre for the entertainment of high profile guests of the state and extended the corridor of power.

GBENGA ARULEBA AND AMAECHI

One of the worst position for a journalist  to find himself is the tight corner of political pressures  from a benefactor.  In this wise, we have to sympathise with Gbenga Aruleba. He served Immediate Past Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi as a media consultant.  He ran a propaganda  programme called Giant Strides for Amaechi. Therefore, he is obligated  to the immediate past Governor of Rivers State. 

As  a close associate  of Amaechi  for eight years, Aruleba has now given his platform to the Rivers APC  to assault the collective intelligence of Rivers people. When  he is not using tainted guests like Chidi Lloyd, he is personally  making insinuations  on air to mislead  Nigerians  on the situation in Rivers State. 

As Gbenga Aruleba laughed  profusely  with Murder Suspect Chidi Lloyd on his programme, I am sure that he remembers that Michael Chinda is still suffering  the consequences  of Lloyd’ s deadly strikes. Hopefully, he remembers  that those allegedly murdered by Lloyd  have suffering families. There should be  a limit  to pecuniary affiliation in broadcast journalism.

CHIDI VS EVANS THE KIDNAPPER

The only difference  between  Chidi Lloyd and Evans, the kidnapper is the fact that Lloyd belongs to APC, while Evans  has not authenticated  his membership of that party. 

Otherwise, both are murder suspects.  Notorious  for their crimes against society.

LLOYD’ S  TEARS ON CHIEF GLORY EMEH

It is clear that the leadership  of Rivers APC  is pained by the decision  of Emeh Glory to join Governor Wike  to move Rivers State forward.  The tears of Chidi Lloyd  say it all. He cried all through  Focus APC, raining libelous and false insults on Chief Emeh.

MY ADVICE 

Each  time you see Lloyd on television  or hear him on radio, simply understand  that a murder suspect is at large because  of the corruption  of the police in collusion with Amaechi.  Lloyd  is like a bull in a China shop.  He should be handled with caution till he is  rearraigned and jailed for his crimes.
 CHIDI LLOYD  MUST HAVE HIS DAY IN COURT. 

¤VIDEO Clip of Murder Suspect: Chidi Lloyd 

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Buhari’s Ill-health: What Senator Shehu Sani asked Nigerians to do

– Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said those filing legal proceedings against the …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved