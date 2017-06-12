Charly Boy Leads Peaceful March To Mark June 12

Some Nigerian youths led by top music icon Charly Boy have staged a peaceful protest in Lagos to commemorate the anniversary of the annulled June 12, 1993 presidential elections with the theme ‘Mumu Don Do’.

The group marched on the streets of Lagos on Monday to formally call attention to major issues confronting them, especially unemployment.

65-year-old Charly Boy expressed delight that the youths have woken up from their slumber to take their destinies in their hands.

Meanwhile, Governor Ibikunle Amosun led a solidarity walk in Ogun State to commemorate the annulled June 12 election in Abeokuta.

He described late MKO Abiola as a martyr of democracy in Nigeria and lauded his legacies.

The governor called on politicians across the country to build on the foundation laid by the late philanthropist.