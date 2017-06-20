Capital Oil boss Ifeanyi Ubah released

Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah, the managing director of Capital Oil and Gas Limited has been released from DSS’s detention. Sources said the oil mogul was released yesterday night unconditionally by the Department of State Services after a “No Case” was established, following a tedious investigation by the DSS in his rift with the NNPC.

The DSS had arrested Dr. Ubah over his alleged connection with a claimed theft of petrol kept in his tank farm in Lagos by the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation. The product, it said, was valued at over N11 billion. The agency said Ubah’s action amounted to economic sabotage, with “capacity to negatively impact on national economy.” Capital Oil & Gas boss, Dr. Ifeanyi Ubah A statement by its spokesman, Tony Opuiyo had said further that Ubah was also arrested because he further engaged in other activities inimical to national security and public order. “In furtherance of his gimmicks to undermine the government and people of Nigeria, he has incited members of the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD), a critical player in the downstream sub-sector of the Petroleum Industry, to