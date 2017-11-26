Can they resist Chinese Financial Meal? 

The Chinese government is recolonizing Africa. Painfully, technical know-how transfer, which is among the core benefits for African countries remains evasive.

Chinese government funds a project, Chinese experts executes and maintains the project. Africans pay for the project, Chinese repatriates the funds.

At the end of the contract, say 30 years for user pay, the projects reverts to the public sector. Weak technical-Know-how, however, ensures the project is wrongly managed. A new government comes in and invites the Chinese again and renew the contract for another ten years, and the circle continues.

However, when Europeans were contracted, local experts were gainfully employed and skills transferred because they genuinely want the progress of the locals.

The government should think towards different avenues to create real employment and empower the youths.