Calls for emergency rule in Taraba is satanic, says gov’s media aide.

The call by Fulani herdsmen leaders for an emergency rule in Taraba state has been described as “satanic” by Senior Special Assistant to Governor Darius Ishaku on Public Affairs, Emmanuel Bello. The media aide also said it is wicked to accuse the governor of genocide, especially given his background and antecedent as a peace lover.

Bello further said the call is not only unnecessary but one that could escalate the crisis being experienced in one of the local governments of the state where a curfew has been imposed.

He said, “those calling for an emergency rule are giving the fake impression that the entire state is engulfed in an uncontrolled crisis. Well that’s not true and they know it. How come these same people didnt call for emergency rule a few weeks ago when fulani herdsmen unleashed mayhem in Ussa and Takum? We didn’t hear of emergency rule when people were killed at Agatu, Katsina Ala and all the other places where Fulani herdsmen had unleashed hell. But now, because of an unfortunate crisis that the state has promptly dealth with, we are hearing the clarion call for an emergency rule. But let’s fact check the reason for their calls. A few days ago, a civil crisis involving locals snowballed into what appears to be an inter family squabble in Ngoroje- a town in Sarduana local government. Some lives were lost but the state’s security was swift and nipped this in the bud, even as a curfew was promptly slammed on the community. This place has a history of such occasional flares predating this government. Although most of these crisis have some roots in the ever present farmers and cattle rearers divide, any other disputes could lead to tensions. Communities have been trying to find new ways of coexisting. Some of the big fights of the past happened when no one knew of any anti open grazing bill. Many governors of Taraba in the past had to deal with all forms of manifestation of the crisis. Infact, Governor Ishaku regime could even be said to not have witnessed such conflagrations of the past. Be that as it may, the governor, famous for his peace efforts, has since condoled with the family of the deceased and has promised to deal with the situation. Taraba is not immuned to such occasional flares. And our state has actually fared well in that department considering that we are generally a very cordial and peaceful people.”

Bello said those calling for the action are muddling up the sequence of events. He said, “some people are trying to play mind games, confuse the issues and twart the will of a majority of Taraba people. For the avoidance of doubt, the immediate cause of the Ngoroje crisis has nothing to do with agitations mounted for and against the Anti Open grazing bill in the House of Assembly. We need to isolate the issues for proper understanding. The protests for and against the bill has been peaceful and successful so far. When the Fulani herdsmen went to the House of Assembly days ago, no one molested them. They were even given security and were well received by the leadership and members of the House of Assembly. Same thing for farmers who also marched to the House of Assembly. When the crisis in Sarduana broke out, the government quickly went into action. It slammed a curfew and ensured that there was adequate deployment of security personnel to the place. So at what point did it appear the crisis is anchored on the bill? Is the bill targeted at just one local government in the 16 local governments of the state? Why are the other parts of the state not experiencing similar crisis? Afterall, there are fulanis in many towns of our states who are aware of the bill. Let me reiterate that the bill is not aimed at the fulanis. The word “Fulani” is not even mentioned in the bill. No other ethnic group is mentioned. Like with all the other bills in the same vein, this bill seeks to end the clash between farmers and herdsmen. No wonder some highly placed fulanis in the state have supported the bill. Bello Yero is the permanent secretary of the Bureau for local government. He has since endorsed the bill, noting that it is good for his people.”

The media aide stressed that at no time did the governor give any order for the extermination of any group. “The agitators,” he said, “are trying to drag negative attention to Taraba so that people would join them in calling for the withdrawal of the bill. Happily, almost everyone of good will is favorably disposed to the bill. In our state, the bill enjoys 99% support from the masses who have been at the receiving end of the unwarranted attacks by herdsmen.”