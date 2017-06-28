BUILDING BRIDGES OF UNITY AND FRIENDSHIP ACROSS THE NIGER

A firm believer in the unity and rapid development of Nigeria, Rivers State Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike is reputed to be a leader who invests in the building of bridges of unity and friendship across the country.

He is leader who invests time, energy and resources in the cultivation of platforms that will unit the country, promote peace and encourage the friendship amongst all ethnic groups in the country.

A strategic politician and administrator, Governor Wike ensures that all his actions foster the growth of indivisible Nigeria.

Recognized nationally and internationally as Nigerian’s Dean of projects, Governor Wike has the last two years, used the flag off and commissioning of key projects in Rivers State to create an atmosphere of friendship, peace, love and the need for all sections of the country to embrace peace.

As Minister of State for Education, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike implemented the highly successful Almajiri Education programme, which saw the Northern less privilege street children access to quality education. He implemented the Rural-Child Education Programme and the vocational school for the Boy-Child in the southern Geo-Political Zones these three critical prorammes fostered unity in the country and gave the people a sense of belonging, while implementing these programmes, Nysesom Ezenwo Wike interfaced with Nigerians from all the states of the country and strengthened the nations ties of unity.

In Rivers State, over the last two years, prominent Nigerian leaders like former President Goodluck Jonathan, the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar, the Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Former Senate President David Mark, Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose, General Overseer of the Reedemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, Former Jigawa State Governor, Dr. Sule Lamido and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio, came at different times, commissioned or flagged off projects in Rivers State. These activities are used by Governor Wike to send the strategic message of unity to all citizens of the country.

On Tuesday, 27th June, 2017, Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, opened another chapter in the history of the Nation. He led elders of Rivers State to pay a Sallah visit to the Sultan of Sokoto, and President-General of the Nigerian Supreme Council of Islamic Affairs, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar.

On his entourage were: Former Rivers State Governor, Sir Celestine Omehia, Former Acting National Chairman of PDP, Prince Unche Secondus, Former Nigeria’s Ambassador to South Korea, Ambassador Desmond Akawor, Former Minister of Sports Chief Jammy Dadagogo and Former NBA President, Chief Ormeze Okweha. Others are: former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Austin Opara, Federal Civil Service Commission, Hon. Hope Ikiriko, Former Attorney General, Hon. Frank Chiwor, PDP Chieftain, Prince Emma Anyanuw and Sokipiri Graham Douglas. He was also accompanied by the chairman of Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers and Amayanabo of Opobo, King Dandeson Jaja, the Amayanabo of Abonnema, King Disrael Abobo-Bob-Manuel and the Oduam of Abua.