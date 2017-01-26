Buhari’s rumoured death silly, says Lai Mohammed

-Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has described the rumored death of President Muhammadu Buhari as a “silly thing.” He said that it was inappropriate for Nigerians to wake up and start spreading rumors of death about their president. Mohammed who spoke from promptings by State House Correspondents at the end of Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting in Abuja on Wednesday said that there were more pertinent issues to discuss rather than indulging in irrelevances. He said: “I don’t want to lend my voice to a very silly thing. I will not join this debate.

I think there are more serious issues of state to discuss than this issue. “It’s only in this part of the world that you wake up in the morning and you say the president of the country is dead. I will not join that kind of debate at all.” It will be recalled that president Buhari left the shores of Nigeria for United Kingdom on Thursday last week on a medical vacation and transmitted the power of his office to his Vice, Professor Yemi Osinbajo through a letter he wrote to the National Assembly.