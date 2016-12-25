Buhari’s Recession Wahala

CHRISMAS RICE IN RECESSION.

Prior to this particular christmas, It has been a norm for myself and my neighbours to share rice among ourselves during Christmas celebration to the extent where you get confused on who’s own to eat first and who not to take from, coupled with the fact that you have yours already prepared in the kitchen.

This year’s Christmas “IS A WA” in my compound, no chicken, no rice , no neighbour to share rice with.

People of GOD I got to know about the effectiveness of “CHANGE” this morning when I visited my Apc cousin and met him eating indomie noddles as a replacement for Christmas rice and stew.

His reply was “Oboy ye, Buhari no go fit kill us for this country “.

My fellow Wailers do not mind the daily defence they put up here on facebook in favour of grandpa Buhari because they are more affected by the change they brought upon us but are cowardly complaining secretly.

