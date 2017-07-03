Buhari’s Ill-health: What Senator Shehu Sani asked Nigerians to do

–

Senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, has said those filing legal proceedings against the federal government over the state of President Muhammadu Buhari’s health should withdraw them and pray for the President like they will do for their parents.

Sani, who gave the call on his Facebook page on Sunday, said those behind lawsuits compelling the senate to investigate Buhari’s health should desist from such act.

According to Sani, “My appeal to those who went to court to compel The Senate President to set up a medical panel over the health status of Mr President to withdraw their case and rather join others in praying for our president. Pray for our President like the way you pray for your parents.

“It’s common knowledge now that the Nigerian president is very sick and is receiving treatment in the UK. Some have called for his resignation but many believe he would get better and continue ruling the country.”

After spending over 50 days on medical vacation in London, the President had in May returned to the

United Kingdom, UK, for follow-up medical check-up and is yet to return.

Against the backdrop of his current health status, both his aides and associates have continued to assure Nigerians that the President was responding to treatment.

However, the Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose had recently claimed that Buhari has been on life support

since June, an allegation several Nigerians have berated him for.