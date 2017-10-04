Buhari’s government announces inability to fund capital projects

• 60 per cent of capital votes to be rolled over
The Federal government has announced that it can no longer fund the capital projects provided for in the 2017 budget. This came to light yesterday when the Senate joint committee on Finance and Appropriation subjected the ministers in charge of Finance as well as Budget and National Planning, Kemi Adeosun and Udoma Udo Udoma, to intense grilling over what it considered as very poor implementation of the budget.
The Senate described as unacceptable the release of less than 15 per cent of the N2.240 trillion voted for capital projects in the N7.44 trillion 2017 budget just as many Senators pointed out that such development would be very inimical to the fate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.
Udoma linked the poor implementation of the budget to the delay by the Senate in approving the Federal Government’s plan to borrow some money to fund the 2017 budget.
Adeosun revealed that the Federal Government has so far released N340 billion to fund capital projects for which N2.240 trillion was budgeted.
“At the end of this week we would have released about N440.9 billion on capital budget for 2017,” she added. Adeosun also informed that cumulative releases on current expenditure is N1.5 trillion
The minister said that N128.8 billion has been released for statutory transfers, while funds released for pensions stood at N37.8 billion.
For overheads, N92.4 billion has been released while Service Wide votes has so far gulped N223.6 billion. The budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by the then acting president in June showed that Statutory Transfers got N434 billion, while N1.8 trillion is for Debt Servicing, N177.5 billion for Sinking Fund for Maturity Bonds and N2.99 trillion for Recurrent Non-Debt Expenditure.
The minister disclosed that 60 per cent of the budget for capital would be rolled over to the 2018 budget.
This disclosure attracted further criticisms by lawmakers who queried her on how practicable it would be to implement projects budgeted for in 2017 and the ones in 2018.
Asked to explain why many workers in some federal agencies were not being paid their salaries, Adeosun said it was due to the illegal recruitment in most of those agencies.
How can that be when NNPC GMD alone has embezzled $26b?Have they been saving all the money made from NNPC for 2019 elections and neglecting the funding of capital projects?
Pls what really happened to the so called recovered loots
Then let the country be restructured, let regions control the resources
But this government has recovered so much loots and has equally generated the highest amount of revenue ever. Why can’t they fund capital projects?
Tell me one thing they have achieved since they came to power about three years ago apart from lies and propagandas
what about money recovered by efcc , any account for all that money or we have to wait until 2019, guys lets be serious . who even sigh amalgamation in 1914 . we can even share all the money in central bank to each family and let start nigeria afresh .
