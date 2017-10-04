Wednesday , 4 October 2017
Buhari’s government announces inability to fund capital projects

October 4, 2017

• 60 per cent of capital votes to be rolled over
The Federal government has announced that it can no longer fund the capital projects provided for in the 2017 budget. This came to light yesterday when the Senate joint committee on Finance and Appropriation subjected the ministers in charge of Finance as well as Budget and National Planning, Kemi Adeosun and Udoma Udo Udoma, to intense grilling over what it considered as very poor implementation of the budget.
The Senate described as unacceptable the release of less than 15 per cent of the N2.240 trillion voted for capital projects in the N7.44 trillion 2017 budget just as many Senators pointed out that such development would be very inimical to the fate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the next election.
Udoma linked the poor implementation of the budget to the delay by the Senate in approving the Federal Government’s plan to borrow some money to fund the 2017 budget.
Adeosun revealed that the Federal Government has so far released N340 billion to fund capital projects for which N2.240 trillion was budgeted.
“At the end of this week we would have released about N440.9 billion on capital budget for 2017,” she added. Adeosun also informed that cumulative releases on current expenditure is N1.5 trillion
The minister said that N128.8 billion has been released for statutory transfers, while funds released for pensions stood at N37.8 billion.
For overheads, N92.4 billion has been released while Service Wide votes has so far gulped N223.6 billion. The budget passed by the National Assembly and signed by the then acting president in June showed that Statutory Transfers got N434 billion, while N1.8 trillion is for Debt Servicing, N177.5 billion for Sinking Fund for Maturity Bonds and N2.99 trillion for Recurrent Non-Debt Expenditure.
The minister disclosed that 60 per cent of the budget for capital would be rolled over to the 2018 budget.
This disclosure attracted further criticisms by lawmakers who queried her on how practicable it would be to implement projects budgeted for in 2017 and the ones in 2018.
Asked to explain why many workers in some federal agencies were not being paid their salaries, Adeosun said it was due to the illegal recruitment in most of those agencies.
Director General in the Budget Office, Ben Akabueze, informed the lawmakers that of the N2.05 trillion earmarked as revenue to fund 2017 budget, only N1.2 trillion has been realised so far.
  1. Simon Iroka
    Simon Iroka
    October 4, 2017 at 6:35 pm

    Failed

    Reply
  2. Maurice Cash
    Maurice Cash
    October 4, 2017 at 6:49 pm

    this man would be kept in the hottest part of hell fire when he dies cus his wickedness and lies can be traced to Satan the devil

    Reply
  3. Abban Zainab
    Abban Zainab
    October 4, 2017 at 6:57 pm

    Pls.can someone tell me if this news is from scannews b4 I read it?

    Reply
  4. Engr Chizzy Whizzy
    Engr Chizzy Whizzy
    October 4, 2017 at 6:59 pm

    Retweeted The Guardian Nigeria (@GuardianNigeria):
    Ministers Adeosun and Udoma inform senators FG can no longer fund capital projects provided for in 2017 budget
    https://t.co/213INuB4Qk

    Reply
  5. Ugo C Onwuchekwa
    Ugo C Onwuchekwa
    October 4, 2017 at 7:03 pm

    Failed government

    Reply
  6. Ifeanyi Maduako
    Ifeanyi Maduako
    October 4, 2017 at 7:07 pm

    How can that be when NNPC GMD alone has embezzled $26b?Have they been saving all the money made from NNPC for 2019 elections and neglecting the funding of capital projects?

    Reply
  7. Stanley Anene Okeke
    Stanley Anene Okeke
    October 4, 2017 at 7:10 pm

    Failed country

    Reply
  8. Uche Chidiebere Joe
    Uche Chidiebere Joe
    October 4, 2017 at 7:13 pm

    Then let the country be restructured, let regions control the resources

    Reply
  9. Faith David
    Faith David
    October 4, 2017 at 7:19 pm

    But this government has recovered so much loots and has equally generated the highest amount of revenue ever. Why can’t they fund capital projects?

    Reply
  10. Charlie Achomrough
    Charlie Achomrough
    October 4, 2017 at 7:27 pm

    Whose goverment? Is there any goverment? The fraud called nigeria is a disgrace

    Reply
  11. Iheanyi Charles Ezewuike
    Iheanyi Charles Ezewuike
    October 4, 2017 at 7:28 pm

    Recession has stuck them also 😂😂

    Reply
  12. Iykiss Usher
    Iykiss Usher
    October 4, 2017 at 7:31 pm

    E bi like say dis man memory dey comot smtyns

    Reply
  13. Ugochukwu Kennedy
    Ugochukwu Kennedy
    October 4, 2017 at 7:42 pm

    Buhari fair today, yellow tomorrow, black next month

    Reply
  14. Makaveli Odum Okechukwu
    Makaveli Odum Okechukwu
    October 4, 2017 at 7:48 pm

    But ability to fund overseas treatment and laundering

    Reply
  15. Ogban Ethothi
    Ogban Ethothi
    October 4, 2017 at 7:49 pm

    Yeah…GEJ and Deziani has stolen all de money again nah. Foolish fools in govt.

    Reply
  16. Ifeanyichukwu Madunagu Frank
    Ifeanyichukwu Madunagu Frank
    October 4, 2017 at 7:54 pm

    Corrupt Dictatorship government

    Reply
  17. Scofield Dokubo James
    Scofield Dokubo James
    October 4, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Specialist in failure

    Reply
  18. Macq Macxy
    Macq Macxy
    October 4, 2017 at 8:06 pm

    It’s unavoidably certain that this clueless nomadic jihadist came with just one option…TO destroy this country.

    Reply
  19. Titi Lawal
    Titi Lawal
    October 4, 2017 at 8:13 pm

    I am not surprised

    Reply
  20. Akubue Boniface
    Akubue Boniface
    October 4, 2017 at 8:18 pm

    Change!

    Reply
  21. Omotayo Dairo
    Omotayo Dairo
    October 4, 2017 at 8:19 pm

    Tell me one thing they have achieved since they came to power about three years ago apart from lies and propagandas

    Reply
  22. RADIO Biafra SOUTH Africa
    RADIO Biafra SOUTH Africa
    October 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    what about money recovered by efcc , any account for all that money or we have to wait until 2019, guys lets be serious . who even sigh amalgamation in 1914 . we can even share all the money in central bank to each family and let start nigeria afresh .

    Reply
  23. Ibukun Gbadebo
    Ibukun Gbadebo
    October 4, 2017 at 8:20 pm

    Propaganda government

    Reply
  24. Dauda Abdulwahab
    Dauda Abdulwahab
    October 4, 2017 at 8:39 pm

    I heare so for independent day when he talk j rtm

    Reply

