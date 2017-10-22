Sunday , 22 October 2017
Home / featured post / Buhari’s failed government explains  why it recalled the Northerner who embezzled pension funds

Buhari’s failed government explains  why it recalled the Northerner who embezzled pension funds

October 22, 2017 featured post, Politics 202 Views

Nigeria’s Minister of Interior, Abdulrahman Dambazau, has reacted to an exclusive PREMIUM TIMES story on how the federal government reinstated a sacked civil servant despite a pending corruption trial.
This newspaper on Friday reported how controversial chairman of the defunct Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, was secretly recalled to the service and promoted to head a directorate in the Interior ministry.
Mr. Maina was in 2013 declared wanted by the Nigeria’s anticorruption agency, Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC.
Checks by PREMIUM TIMES show that Mr. Maina is still on the commission’s wanted list.
“Dark complexioned Maina is allegedly complicit in the over N 2 billion Pensions Biometric Scam in the office of the Head of Civil Service of the Federation. He remains at large, after charges were filed against his accomplices,” the EFCC stated on its website.
Mr. Dambazau, in a statement by his press secretary, Ehisienmen Osaigbovo, confirmed that Mr. Maina is now in charge of the Human Resources Department of the ministry.
The minister however denied responsibility for Mr. Maina’s recall to the service.
The statement explained that Mr. Maina “was posted few days ago to the Ministry of Interior by the Office of the Head of Service on an Acting capacity to fill a vacancy created following the retirement of the Director heading the Human Resources Department in the Ministry”.
The minister blamed Mr. Maina’s recall on the Office of the Head of Service of the Federation and the Federal Civil Service Commission.
He said the two bodies are responsible for “issues relating to Discipline, Employment, Re-engagement, Posting, Promotion and Retirements of Federal Civil Servants.”
The statement did not say if Mr. Dambazau was aware Mr. Maina is still a fugitive wanted by the EFCC.

 

Sent from Yahoo Mail on Android
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Wike To FG: Opposition Not Sponsors Of IPOB

▪September 21, 2017 . BY ANAYO ONUKWUGHA (Leadership) Rivers State Governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike, …

39 comments

  1. Isa Suleiman
    Isa Suleiman
    October 22, 2017 at 2:14 pm

    The president knows what he’s doing. Am pretty sure they want some clew from him, since all the scam is an order from above which he must obey.

    Reply
  2. Lily Hopkins Wayne
    Lily Hopkins Wayne
    October 22, 2017 at 2:15 pm

    Very Useles$ daura g0at

    Reply
  3. Sambo Oyambo Pedro
    Sambo Oyambo Pedro
    October 22, 2017 at 2:20 pm

    It’s his Fulani Brother,only Southerners are Corrupt people,

    Reply
  4. Isa Suleiman
    Isa Suleiman
    October 22, 2017 at 2:30 pm

    This Scamnews una de mad!!! See better better update una no de post them na only propaganda una de post ba? God go catch una.

    Reply
  5. Sunny Akalonu
    Sunny Akalonu
    October 22, 2017 at 2:36 pm

    It serves tinubu right

    Reply
  6. Dansabo Majekira
    Dansabo Majekira
    October 22, 2017 at 2:37 pm

    Whoever is disputing can go to court to challenge

    Reply
  7. Muhammad Abubakar
    Muhammad Abubakar
    October 22, 2017 at 2:40 pm

    NO AMOUNT OF PROPAGANDA CAN STOP PMB FROM FIGHTING CORRUPTION.STEALING IS NOW CORRUPTION.

    Reply
  8. Freedom Banks
    Freedom Banks
    October 22, 2017 at 2:49 pm

    A failed government indeed. An administration of slavery, captivity, onesidedness, hates, dictatorship, disunity and political manipulations.

    Reply
  9. Ekene Udensi
    Ekene Udensi
    October 22, 2017 at 2:50 pm

    A FAILED poisonous govt ,APC BUHARI IS ALL ABOUT LIE’S….

    Reply
  10. Williams Eromosele
    Williams Eromosele
    October 22, 2017 at 3:03 pm

    southern southern Nigeria of being foolish!

    Reply
  11. Okobo Okobo
    Okobo Okobo
    October 22, 2017 at 3:20 pm

    Indeed, this government has no direction.

    Reply
  12. Jephthah De Jeffspiration
    Jephthah De Jeffspiration
    October 22, 2017 at 3:21 pm

    APC are common criminalz

    Reply
  13. Abel Onyejelem
    Abel Onyejelem
    October 22, 2017 at 3:23 pm

    The government should have waited until EFCC prove otherwise.

    Reply
  14. Topchart Musicteam
    Topchart Musicteam
    October 22, 2017 at 3:39 pm

    https://youtu.be/63KCXZxVNQ0

    Reply
  15. Kabir Sani
    Kabir Sani
    October 22, 2017 at 3:46 pm

    Keep shut u corrupt general.There are so many sound pple better than Abdulrashid Maina.Pls we need more excuses.

    Reply
  16. Ezeoke Evarist Chinedu
    Ezeoke Evarist Chinedu
    October 22, 2017 at 3:47 pm

    Shame. Impunity. Nepotism.What a country. Nonsense.

    Reply
  17. Daniel Egbu
    Daniel Egbu
    October 22, 2017 at 4:09 pm

    MANY HAVE GONE DUE TO IGNORANT..
    100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to STD, UTI , amblican ,Hbp, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer, wide vagina, vaginal odour, Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
    contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .

    HERBS WORKS 💯% BETTER THAN ANYTHING
    100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to Std, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer,
    Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
    contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .

    HERBAL WORKS BETTER THAN YOU THINK.
    100% effective and 💯% guaranteed with no side effect solution to Std, staph,ecoli,herpes,candidiasis, bacterial infection, barreness, no child,cancer,
    Heart /liver problem, kidney infection,Hernia, fibroid,blocked tubes,ovarian cyst,TTC,poor egg health, infections, eye defects,mouth odour, diabetes,arthritis,staphylococcus,infertility,quick ejaculation,low sperm count,low libido, prostrate in men,hormonal imbalance,fat ,tummy slim,pot belly, ulcer,cancer,stroke,obesity..💯% guaranteed.
    contact: call or whatsapp 08034124640 , 07056663481 .

    Reply
  18. Lucky Ekereke
    Lucky Ekereke
    October 22, 2017 at 4:13 pm

    APC / PMB government is the most corrupt so far. I wonder the level that corruption will reach if APC/PMB exceeds four years in office.

    Reply
  19. Alumuku Terfa
    Alumuku Terfa
    October 22, 2017 at 4:24 pm

    Hm, this EFCC sef have questions to answer. Imagine you declare pesi wanted and you no come shake bodi until thesame pesi come get appointment. How una take de check for him? Abi de offence wey em commit una don pardon am? Now wey people come de complain de matter still dey or una don leave am?

    Reply
  20. Abbas Abubakar
    Abbas Abubakar
    October 22, 2017 at 4:29 pm

    When Gej administration forcefully & prematurely retired Justice Ayo Salami what was the allegation on him ? And when Buhari administration brought him back to head a committee where is all this attack went to then?

    Reply
  21. Samuel Kelechi Obioha
    Samuel Kelechi Obioha
    October 22, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    Ok na

    Reply
  22. Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    Rabilu Abdullahi Ngw
    October 22, 2017 at 4:38 pm

    Why can’t you call Diezani?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved