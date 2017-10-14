Buhari’s Discussion With World Bank President Not Unusual, Ezekwesili Says

Nigeria’s former Minister of Education, Oby Ezekwesili has clarified what President Muhammadu Buhari discussed with the President of the World Bank Group, Jim Yong Kim, saying that the discussion is not unusual.
Ezekwesili who served as the Vice-President of the World Bank’s Africa from May 2007 to May 2012 says she can throw light on the issue as she served as Vice President during the period the discussion was made.
In a series of tweets using her verified Twitter handle, she said the priority given to North East in Buhari’s discussion with the world bank boss was necessary as the region is a post-conflict area.
READ ALSO: Mischievous People Twisted Buhari’s Discussions With World Bank Boss – Presidency
“The prioritizing given to North East in discussion between @JimYongKim & @MBuhari is thus NOT UNUSUAL AT ALL. Let’s NOT POLITICIZE IT please.
“It, however, DOES NOT MEAN that the REST OF SUCH COUNTRY becomes NEGLECTED in the Knowledge & Lending Programs of the Bank. NOT AT ALL. At time they met in 2015, serious work and discussions already took place among Development Partners on HOW BEST TO HELP STABILIZE North East,” she said.
Ezekwesili said the statement by the world bank president is not as it sounds adding that, as a post conflict zone, the North needed special attention. She said the priority given to the North East became necessary when it joined the list of zones the destabilization with worsened Human Development.
“The FACT of that statement by the @WorldBank President @JimYongKim is NOT AS IT SOUNDS. I will explain. I want EVERYONE to KNOW that the statement made by the @WorldBank President @JimYongKim IS NOT AS IT SOUNDS. I should KNOW. I was VP there.
“As a practice, POST- conflict zones -e.g. Northern Uganda, Northern CAR, Eastern DRC receive Special Focus from WorldBank. It MAKES SENSE!”
She said when she became the Vice President of World Bank, the strategy was to prioritise quick intervention to post-conflict areas which the North-East falls into.
“Our Africa Strategy when I became VP of @WorldBank 48 countries including Nigeria PRIORITIZED QUICK RECONSTRUCTION of PostConflict areas.
“The Evidence-Based justification for PRIORITIZING Post-Conflict Reconstruction is that it helps BUILD RESILIENCE & Prevents a RELAPSE. Prioritizing Reconstruction of the Post-Conflict zone in ANY of those countries FACTUALLY PROVED to be KEY for REST OF COUNTRY GROWTH&STABILITY!”
Ezekwesili said the Buhari’s conversation with Yong Kim was turned into an issue of controversy due to the existing tension in Nigeria. She, therefore, called on President Buhari appreciate feedback and conduct a review of its administration
“FEEDBACK is IMPORTANT for IMPROVING GOVERNANCE especially in a country as DIVERSE as ours. President @MBuhari can make this moment COUNT. Our President, @MBuhari &his FG @NGRPresident @AsoRock @ProfOsinbajo seize on moment to CONDUCT a DIVERSITY REVIEW of their Administration,” she said
Job seeker
Please Madam, do not defend this Northerian President. He has no moral standing to get this defense because you are not in his mind. Just tour the whole federal roads in SE and understand the neglect that Nigeria have visited in igboland since civilian democracy in Nigeria. His 97%,5% rule statement does not give any room for anyone to defend him on that World Bank statement.
She is in the same cabal , what do you expect?
She is looking for appointment
They are yet to give the appointment they promise you continue defending him,
⛔TODAY INVEST IN YOUR HEALTH…
We Have Herbal products ONLY THE WISE INVEST ON THEIR HEALTH::::)
We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, H.b.p,Eye problems, Glaucoma, Herpes , Hepatitus, Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
Danstoof solutions contact. And whatsapp us on. 08034124640 , 07056663481,
We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Herpes,Hepatitus,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening,H.b.p Infertility, Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
Danstoof solutions contact.and whatsapp us 08034124640 , 07056663481
®®®©© ATTENTION HEALTH NEWS ALERT::)
THE WISE INVEST ON THEIR HEALTH::::)
We Have Herbal products that Cures Any long time infection,Fibroid,Std, Staph Aureus, Breast Cancer,Fat and tummy slim, Ulcer, Diabetes,Mouth Odour,Vagina Tightening, H.b.p,Herpes,Hepatitus,Infertility,Cancer,quick ejaculation,lowsperm,toilet infection,vagina discharge,Teeth problem,Many more e.t.c.
Our Products is safe to use & we ship to anywhere you are located.
Danstoof solutions contact. 08034124640 , 07056663481,
She is one of them. So let’s forget them and continued our struggle for our people. Chukwuokike abiama will surely see us through. All hail Biafra.
Looking for another world bank job
PRESIDENT BUHARI, A LEADER THAT TRUTH STANDS BY.
It is a lack of information that makes for high dose of confusion that is causing the many silly commotions around the nation ~ Creatimo.
A man who made FOUR out of the FIVE Igbo states senior ministers in his cabinet cannot be said to be a tribal bigot marginalizing some people in their imaginations.
A man who made SEVEN states from the North junior ministers including Katsina the state he is from cannot be accused of ethnic bias by patriotic Nigerians.
Even Nigerians from Yoruba extraction cannot complain. They had all states(minus Ondo) getting roles of senior ministers.
Ordinarily, states like Sokoto, Kaduna, Bornu(who came out en mass to vote despite the threat to their lives from Boko Haram) should be the states agitating and asking why they got lesser roles despite their huge sacrifices. But they are not, for they understand that the actions of a true leader is always to the benefits of all.
Remember his speech about 97% and 3% where loyalty is rewarded. Kano is a perfect example of what Mr president was trying to explain about rewarding loyalty when the North is considered. A reason Kano got a senior minister in his administration.
For if many recall the recent past, Kano was one state that as the ‘aeroplane’ of the state result landed in 2015, some people went into cardiac arrest. Those who didn’t have heart attack suddenly picked up the disease known as Orubebeism(which is the disease that makes a fully clothed man sit and roll on the floor while screaming ‘we wee not take it’).
But for those who lie against this man, who paint him as what he’s not, God will continue to put you all to shame. For a lie can be for a thousand years, but truth would shatter it in a single day and truth will always prevail.
Long live president Buhari.
God bless Nigerians.
God bless Nigeria.
© OmòBùHáRí
You guys should have respect for our intellectuals for once, cos social media is free shouldn’t warrant people to talk foolishly, let’s have respect for once, we differ in opinions, that shouldn’t bring insults and careless talk, if u like it or not she is made already globally. So ur opinion about her don’t count cos I don’t think she knows any of u, but u all know her, na waooo
Madam, this is not what your people want to hear. They want you to castigate him with abuses and insults which they are used to. Illiteracy is a cancer that’s difficult to cure. No matter what you say “Everything has been politicized” but thank God the truth is surfacing and the charlatans will be revealed.
U are a bloody liar
Where are u in 2015 when d meeting held in USA.
President Muhammadu Buhari held a meeting with President of the World Bank in Washington back in July, 2015
Madam chibok film director, u can never fill d gap again in APC government. U will remain used and abandoned property
Looking for a post again?you are kidding.APC won’t give you anything.