Buhari Writes Udoma, Backs Osinbajo To Sign Budget

President Muhammadu Buhari has said it is in the interest of Nigeria’s economy for Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to sign the 2017 budget, according to the Presidency.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu, said President Buhari stated his position in a letter to the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Udo Udoma.

Shehu said the letter, dated June 10, 2017, followed the receipt of the full brief on the 2017 Appropriation Bill as passed by the National Assembly, adding that it underscores “the unity at the highest level of government”.

He added that President Buhari said he was pleased by the resolution that the executive would “submit next year’s budget proposals by October 2017 and the National Assembly will conclude the Appropriation process by December 2017, so that the country can return to a normal fiscal period from next year onwards”.