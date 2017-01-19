Buhari to go on ten days medical vacation

Thursday , 19 January 2017
January 19, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari has written the Senate on his intention to go on ten days medical vacation.

In a letter addressed to the Senate President, Senator Bukola Saraki, President Buhari said he was writing in line with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

According to the letter which was read at plenary on Tuesday by Saraki, President Buhari said he will be away from Monday 23rd January to Monday 6th February.

“In compliance with Section 145 (1) of the 1999 constitution as amended, I wish to inform the Distinguished Senate that I will be away on a short medical vacation from Monday January, 23 to February 6th, 2017 and while I am away, the Vice President (Osinbajo) will perform the functions of my office. “Please, accept, as always assurances of my highest esteemed consideration.

