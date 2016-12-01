Buhari sends Kano State Governor , Ganduje to lead Rivers APC Election committee for rigging purposes

Wednesday , 4 January 2017
December 1, 2016 featured post, News 317 Views

 

▪Rivers people  vow to resist  Ganduje, the notorious  religious Bigot who masterminded  the release of murderers who beheaded a Christian woman in Kano

Following  the  massive  rejection of Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi by Rivers APC  leaders, Non-performing President Muhammadu Buhari has detailed Kano State Governor Ganduje  to lead the Rivers APC Campaign Team.

Like Buhari  did in March, he has handed over the security agencies  to Ganduje.  In March, the security agencies were handed to Amaechi.

On Wednesday in Abuja, Ganduje  met with the APC National Chairman and was at the Army Headquarters and Police Headquarters  to fine tune the release of security  personnel  for electoral  fraud and  rigging.

It was gathered that Kano Governor Ganduje  also met his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalung  who used security agencies handed over by Buhari  to  rig  Ondo Governorship election  as the campaign chairman  of the APC.

Despite the control of INEC and security  agencies, many believe that Ganduje can’t  succeed where Amaechi  failed  in  March.

Analysts say that the people  of Rivers State will resist the Islamization  plan by Buhari.

Ganduje  a religious Bigot  who masterminded the release of suspects who beheaded  a Christian  woman in Kano is bound to fail.

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

One comment

  1. Igonzia
    December 1, 2016 at 10:36 am

    Let him come and he will be taught the lesson of his life

    Reply

