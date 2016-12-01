Buhari sends Kano State Governor , Ganduje to lead Rivers APC Election committee for rigging purposes

▪Rivers people vow to resist Ganduje, the notorious religious Bigot who masterminded the release of murderers who beheaded a Christian woman in Kano

Following the massive rejection of Former Rivers State Governor, Rotimi Amaechi by Rivers APC leaders, Non-performing President Muhammadu Buhari has detailed Kano State Governor Ganduje to lead the Rivers APC Campaign Team.

Like Buhari did in March, he has handed over the security agencies to Ganduje. In March, the security agencies were handed to Amaechi.

On Wednesday in Abuja, Ganduje met with the APC National Chairman and was at the Army Headquarters and Police Headquarters to fine tune the release of security personnel for electoral fraud and rigging.

It was gathered that Kano Governor Ganduje also met his Plateau State counterpart, Simon Lalung who used security agencies handed over by Buhari to rig Ondo Governorship election as the campaign chairman of the APC.

Despite the control of INEC and security agencies, many believe that Ganduje can’t succeed where Amaechi failed in March.

Analysts say that the people of Rivers State will resist the Islamization plan by Buhari.

Ganduje a religious Bigot who masterminded the release of suspects who beheaded a Christian woman in Kano is bound to fail.