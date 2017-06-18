Buhari rejects files, orders aides to meet Osinbajo

• Shuts out ministers, presidential aides

• Meets with only First Lady

From his recuperation room in London, President Muhammadu Buhari, has reportedly been resisting attempts by some government officials, including ministers to undermine Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, The Nationcan now reveal.

He has refused to see such officials who sneak to the United Kingdom with files for his signature, it was gathered yesterday.

Buhari, authoritative government sources said, rejected the files and asked the affected government functionaries to take all documents and issues to Acting President Osinbajo.

He has also refused to grant audience to ministers and some presidential aides who indicated interest to see him.

But the President met with First Lady Aisha during her recent trip to London, contrary to social media reports.

Sources said the President insisted that his administration runs one Presidency and since there is an Acting President in place, any attempt to create a division by anyone will not be tolerated.

It was gathered that one of the delegations that went on a futile trip to see Buhari returned to Abuja on Wednesday a few hours to the signing of the