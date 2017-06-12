Buhari not returning to Nigeria soon – Report

President Muhammadu Buhari will not return to Nigeria from his medical leave in the UK anytime soon, according to Reuters Africa.

Buhari’s doctors said they will need to carry out testing on him on Monday, and the test results will determine when he returns to Nigeria, Reuters Africa reports.

President Buhari travelled to the UK last month for medical tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his condition.

The first lady, Aisha Buhari has however said the president is recuperating and would be back soon.

