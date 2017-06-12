Monday , 12 June 2017
Home / featured post / Buhari not returning to Nigeria soon – Report

Buhari not returning to Nigeria soon – Report

June 12, 2017 featured post, News 128 Views

President Muhammadu Buhari will not return to Nigeria from his medical leave in the UK anytime soon, according to Reuters Africa.
Buhari’s doctors said they will need to carry out testing on him on Monday, and the test results will determine when he returns to Nigeria, Reuters Africa reports.
President Buhari travelled to the UK last month for medical tests. Officials have refused to disclose details of his condition.
The first lady, Aisha Buhari has however said the president is recuperating and would be back soon.

▪News Guru

AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

Protest against Open Anti Grazing Bill in Taraba uncalled for

It is said that,when a purpose of a thing is not known abuse is inevitable. …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved