Buhari Meets With APC Governors In London

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday met with the governors and leaders of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in London.

In a statement issued by the Special Adviser to the President, Mr Femi Adesina, the Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha, said the President was very cheerful and has not lost any bit of his sense of humour.

Okorocha who is also the chairman of the APC Governors’ Forum added that the party delegation spent more than an hour with President Buhari over lunch.

He said the President was delighted to receive the delegation and asked each governor about affairs in his state. He also asked the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, about the state of the railways.

The governor stated that it was very clear from the discussions that President Buhari followed developments at home very closely.