Buhari In A Terrible State, Suffers Memory Loss 

By Sahara Reporters

Sahara Reporters reports that President Muhammadu Buhari is terribly sick to the extent that his memory has been badly affected.

According to Sahara Reporters, the president has not spoken with Yemi Osinbajo, who is acting on his behalf since he traveled on another round of medical treatment abroad.

In the report, the cabal was alleged to have reduced access to the president ‘in an effort to control information leaks to the public’

The report also describes the current state of the president’s health in a disturbing way.

It reads: “Buhari is said to be rather unaware of his environment, his memory somewhat affected. For instance, on his way to the UK, he was said to have asked if he was on his way to Sokoto. Cabal working with Buhari might bring him back the same way he was returned in February, in a scheme to use his presence to perpetrate more fraud and control power.’’

The reports by Sahara Reporters also claimed that President “Buhari is incommunicado, and is only reached by two aides, Tunde Saburi and Sarki Abba, who have maintained stoic silence about his condition.”

Recall that a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress(APC) Orji Uzor Kalu, has said that Buhari’s health has improved considerable and the president would return back to the country by June 11.

The declaration by Kalu was however said to be a fabrication as the president did not at any time receive him, Sahara Reporters reported.

The report also alleged that Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was said to be in charge of all the behind-the-scene moves.

He was said to have recently passed a fake document to Buhari’s spokesperson, Shehu Garba. The document claimed that Buhari had given