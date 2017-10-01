Sunday , 1 October 2017
Buhari: I’m disappointed with some south-east leaders over IPOB

October 1, 2017

President Muhammadu Buhari says he is disappointed in some community leaders who failed to caution “hot-headed” youth calling for the dismemberment of the country.
The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has been seeking a sovereign state, citing marginalisation of Igbo people as its reason.
In his Independence Day broadcast, Buhari said his government will not and cannot allow such advocacy.
Recalling his days in the army, Buhari said most of those calling for the division were not born during the tragic civil war, which led to the loss of two million lives.
“As a young army officer, I took part from the beginning to the end in our tragic civil war costing about 2m lives, resulting in fearful destruction and untold suffering. Those who are agitating for a re-run were not born by 1967 and have no idea of the horrendous consequences of the civil conflict which we went through,” he said.
“I am very disappointed that responsible leaders of these communities do not warn their hot-headed youths what the country went through. Those who were there should tell those who were not there, the consequences of such folly.
“At all events, proper dialogue and any desired constitutional changes should take place in a rational manner, at the national and state assemblies. These are the proper and legal fora for Nntional debate, not some lop-sided, un-democratic body with pre-determined set of objectives.
On the challenges facing the country, the president said the country’s savings were squandered when the price of crude oil was $100 per barrel.
Crude oil price was at its highest during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan.
When the country entered a recession in August 2016, the Buhari administration blamed the Jonathan administration for it, saying the past government emptied the treasury despite huge oil revenues.
He said because of that the country was left with social and physical infrastructure deficit.
“However, in spite of oil prices being an average of $100 per barrel and about 2.1m barrels a day, that great piece of luck was squandered and the country’s social and physical infrastructure neglected. We were left with no savings and huge infrastructure deficit,” he said.
“The APC government’s campaign rallying cry to restore security, re-balance the economy and fight corruption was not all rhetoric.
“The country must first be secured. The economy must be re-balanced so that we do not depend on oil alone. We must fight corruption which is Nigeria’s number One enemy. Our administration is tackling these tasks in earnest.”
The president also said the country had made appreciable gains in political freedom.
He added that Nigerians had been free to hold and disseminate opinions, but that the “freedom” is now subject to abuse.
“In the past two years, Nigeria has recorded appreciable gains in political freedom. A political party at the centre losing elections of state governor, national assembly seat and even state assemblies to the opposition parties is new to Nigeria. Added to these are complete freedom to associate, to hold and disseminate opinions. Such developments clearly attest to the country’s growing political development. But like all freedoms, this is open to abuse,” he said
46 comments

  1. Emeka Eze
    Emeka Eze
    October 1, 2017 at 11:18 am

    The world is disappointed in you

    Reply
  2. Joshua Ogbonna
    Joshua Ogbonna
    October 1, 2017 at 11:19 am

    I’m disappointed in your adminstration.
    You have divided Nigeria

    Reply
  3. Nelson Meyes
    Nelson Meyes
    October 1, 2017 at 11:21 am

    The whole world is disappointed in you too.

    Reply
  4. Chisom Victor Onyibor JP
    Chisom Victor Onyibor JP
    October 1, 2017 at 11:24 am

    The whole world is disappointed in you, idiot!!

    Reply
  5. Sunday Tochukwu
    Sunday Tochukwu
    October 1, 2017 at 11:28 am

    south east leaders are also disappointed in you.the way u rule the country is annoying.your appointment alone made them loose confidence in you.fuck you

    Reply
  6. Malik Ak
    Malik Ak
    October 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    Personally I’m disappointed in Nigerians that we keep recycling this same old people yet we want change …

    Reply
  7. Chi Chi
    Chi Chi
    October 1, 2017 at 11:29 am

    If u terrorist is disappointed , then you hang yourself and die because no igbos like you.

    Reply
  8. Naira Pawa
    Naira Pawa
    October 1, 2017 at 11:30 am

    Mad man with enmity

    Reply
  9. Rockson Udoh Wilson
    Rockson Udoh Wilson
    October 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    This is a man who has never expressed disappointment with the Northern Nigeria leaders over the activities of Boko Haram because he is a part of it, nonsense.

    Reply
  10. Obiora Richard
    Obiora Richard
    October 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    I’m more disappointed with Buhari!

    Reply
  11. Chijioke Nwa Jioke
    Chijioke Nwa Jioke
    October 1, 2017 at 11:38 am

    Your an idiot

    Reply
  12. Abara Onu
    Abara Onu
    October 1, 2017 at 11:46 am

    U should be disappointed for ur wickedness not Igbo leaders.

    Reply
  13. Obai Cletus Anadi
    Obai Cletus Anadi
    October 1, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Unapologetic dictator. Your problem is igbos and their biafra ambition

    Reply
  14. Stan Onyi Umeh
    Stan Onyi Umeh
    October 1, 2017 at 11:51 am

    I am very disappointed in your gross tribalistic, selfish, mugulistic diehard tendencies and exhibition … Which has shattered the purported country.

    Reply
  15. Chinedu Anthony Odika
    Chinedu Anthony Odika
    October 1, 2017 at 11:52 am

    What dialogue did you initiate? OK no answer? OK let me tell you your dialogue, you sent thousands of military men to kill every single youth they see in the southeast, especially in abia state, is that how to dialogue? OK your dialogue is to intimidate Biafran youths? Most of the youths were not born within 1967 to witness the pains of the civil war,but any youth in the southeast have witnessed much pain than one can ever think or imagine, there have been civil war going on since the end of your civil war in1970 till date,no amount of intimidation can scare us away from pursing our Biafra!!!

    Reply
  16. Sirajo Ibrahim
    Sirajo Ibrahim
    October 1, 2017 at 11:53 am

    Sorry Igbo I Pity U If Not Because Of Nigeria U Dont Have History The Only Tribe In Nigeria That They Dont Have A Kindom Unless Parasitation From This To That Usless Ppls

    Reply
    • Ike Godwin
      Ike Godwin
      October 1, 2017 at 12:27 pm

      They built almajiri school and gave free tuition and meal to encourage cockroaches like u acquire basic western education all to no avail……imagine grammar!! Parasitation??? Kindom??? Usless???? Go and take your medications pls.. Thank me later lolzzz!!

      Reply
  17. Chinonyelum Desire Atueyinwa
    Chinonyelum Desire Atueyinwa
    October 1, 2017 at 11:53 am

    clown president!
    and you aren’t disappointed in your killer brother bokoharam and fulani herdsmen peaceful organization. evil man!

    Reply
  18. Christian Okoli
    Christian Okoli
    October 1, 2017 at 11:55 am

    Biafra war has not ended the is still on even now in umuahia the will never give up we must restore Biafra our nation.

    Reply
  19. Ifeanyi C Uwakwe
    Ifeanyi C Uwakwe
    October 1, 2017 at 11:56 am

    This sick man is the most useless leader in the entire world. Buhari does not talk like a leader nor a grandfather he is a divider and talks like an idiot that he is.

    Reply
  20. Obasi Agwu Charles
    Obasi Agwu Charles
    October 1, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    You should be more disappointed to yourself for dividing Nigeria into 97% and 5% through your words and actions.

    Reply
  21. George Nwoke
    George Nwoke
    October 1, 2017 at 12:04 pm

    Remember when the doors are closed the windows will be open

    Reply
  22. John Daniel
    John Daniel
    October 1, 2017 at 12:11 pm

    That is why you send military to kill them

    Reply
  23. Ibrahim Ibrahim Daura
    Ibrahim Ibrahim Daura
    October 1, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Only biafools will not agree with him !!!

    Reply
  24. Ugwu Joseph
    Ugwu Joseph
    October 1, 2017 at 12:12 pm

    Terrorist President talking, Even God is disappointed in you.

    Reply
  25. Izuegbu Prince Docility
    Izuegbu Prince Docility
    October 1, 2017 at 12:15 pm

    Ara gbagbue gi there, Buhari

    Reply
  26. Adigo Christiana C
    Adigo Christiana C
    October 1, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    This cow that calls himself buhari has been a very big disappointment to South east n therefore whatever that will bring u back 2 Also rock again, we reject it

    Reply
  27. Obiadi Charles Chinedu
    Obiadi Charles Chinedu
    October 1, 2017 at 12:21 pm

    What about u dat said war against boko haram is war against d north… Who is disappointed now

    Reply
  28. Adigo Christiana C
    Adigo Christiana C
    October 1, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    begin now 2 pack ur load 4rm Aso rock n go never to return again n

    Reply
  29. Adigo Christiana C
    Adigo Christiana C
    October 1, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    begin now 2 pack ur load 4rm Aso rock n go never to return again n

    Reply
  30. Ebossman N Henry
    Ebossman N Henry
    October 1, 2017 at 12:26 pm

    This old sick mad man

    Reply
  31. Fred Ndukwe
    Fred Ndukwe
    October 1, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    We’re also disappointed in him too.his leadership is nothing but a disaster.

    Reply
  32. Ebossman N Henry
    Ebossman N Henry
    October 1, 2017 at 12:29 pm

    U are too small to stand war when it comes 1967 is not 2017

    Reply
  33. Nicholas Ozukor
    Nicholas Ozukor
    October 1, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    Mr president you administrative failure brought the disappointment u are complaining. You promised change but you refused to change from your dictatorship tendencies. As a leader u have to earn followers by people b/4 self. Don’t mind those lying lieutenants u assembled around yourself, the truth is Nigerians are prayingfor you not to come back to state house after 28th may 2019. God bless Nigeria.

    Reply
  34. Cheche Iyke Jnr
    Cheche Iyke Jnr
    October 1, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    It will be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for an Igbo man to become Nigeria’s president. Who will Igbos collectively give their mandate to emerge as Nigeria’s president? The Igbo leader who said Igbos are uninformed, don’t listen to radio programmes and constitute the lowest readership of newspapers by ethnic group? A saboteur like Orji Uzor Kalu who claims he knows Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts even when it is obvious that he doesn’t know? He said Nnamdi Kanu might have escaped to London via Malaysia even when everybody knows that Nnamdi Kanu’s travel documents are with the Nigerian government in his yet to be resolved case with them. He wants to curry the favours of his friends and sympathizers from the north and the west. Let’s see if Hausas and Yorubas will make them become president without the support of Igbos. It’s not a new strategy to us here. They insult us and criticize what we do here in Igbo land whenever their eyes are on the national cake. How could Nnamdi Kanu have escaped Nigeria and arrived London(UK) via Malaysia without travel documents certified by the Nigerian government? Despite being a well travelled man, Orji Uzor Kalu doesn’t know that the British government knows the location of the smallest pin missing on British soil. The British government couldn’t have asked of Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts if he were in Britain. Nigeria’s political class say anything just to curry favours.

    Reply
  35. Eric Meju
    Eric Meju
    October 1, 2017 at 12:35 pm

    Am even more disappointed with your so called leadership, Federal Republic Of The North.

    Reply
  36. Edi Stephen Montul
    Edi Stephen Montul
    October 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    A confuse media platform call scannews,yesterday they said is Jubril from susdan today the same scannews is calling Buhari.

    Reply
  37. Patience Osineke
    Patience Osineke
    October 1, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    The entire southeast are disappointed in you.Please you better stay at Daura and not to come back

    Reply
  38. Patience Osineke
    Patience Osineke
    October 1, 2017 at 12:37 pm

    Ain’t you ashamed of your life

    Reply
  39. Ernest Zion Zion
    Ernest Zion Zion
    October 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    EVEN GOD ARE DISAPPOINTED IN YOU

    Reply
  40. Engr Chidozie Michaels
    Engr Chidozie Michaels
    October 1, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    We’re equally disappointed in you Mr president

    Reply
  41. Victor Obike Paul
    Victor Obike Paul
    October 1, 2017 at 12:39 pm

    How you be disappointed at people you dont care about?

    Now i know, you are really an aboki!!.

    Reply

