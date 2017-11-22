Buhari decries attacks, calls for vigilance

About 80 people were killed in Adamawa state in two separate attacks that took place hours apart.

The highest casualty was recorded in Mubi where 50 people were killed inside a Mosque by a suicide bomber.

At least 30 people, mostly women and children were killed in the other incident when suspected Bachama militia attacked Fulani villages near Numan town.

Daily Trust learnt that the attack was carried out by a suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber who sneaked into Madina mosque located in Yelwa neighborhood at about 5 am on Tuesday .

The bomber struck as Muslim worshippers stand for the early morning prayers.

Residents said they saw many corpses and dozens of wounded persons in the aftermath of the blast.

“I witness the burial of 22 corpses at the cemetery today and many people who were injured are currently at the hospital”, a resident Habu Garkuwa said.

The Police Public relations Officer in Adamawa State, Abubakar Othman confirmed to reporters on telephone that 50 people died in the attack and that the number of wounded had not been ascertained.

“We have received the report of fifty people killed in the Mubi morning attack on worshippers at a mosque and are trying to get the actual figure of the injured who are receiving treatment at various hospitals in the area”, he stated.

Abubakar said a young boy was responsible for the blast which occurred during the early morning prayers.

A resident of Mubi, who identified himself as Danladi said: “I counted 27 dead and 49 injured people as they are being evacuated to the hospital.”

Mubi, a commercial hub on the border with Cameroon is the second biggest town in Adamawa state. It had enjoyed relative peace since it was liberated from Boko Haram insurgents who overran the town in 2015.

Adamawa State government has condemned the attack in a statement issued by Dickson Martin’s, a media aide to the Governor describing the attacks as callous

Reports also said a female suicide bomber has killed the vigilante leader in Madagali, Ya’u Haruna after he tried to intercept her while she attemped to sneak in to Bakin Dutse, a village near Gulak, the headquarters of Madagali early morning on Tuesday .

Madagali area which is which is surrounded by bushes that connect to Sambisa Forest has witnessed several attacks since its liberation in 2015.

Suspected militia kill 30 women, children

The Adamawa Police also confirmed the killing of 30 people during an attack on Fulani settlements in Numan Local Government area.

The spokesman of the Adamawa Police Command, SP Abubakar Othman said 30 people were killed and that investigation has commenced in an effort to track down the suspects.However, the Fulani leaders put the figure at 60.

Reports from the area said armed men suspected to be members of Bachama ethnic group attacked the community Monday evening when most of the men were yet to return home.

Commenting on the attack, the North East chairman of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association (MACBAN), Mafindi Danburam said over 60 Fulani people were killed.

Danburam said the attackers were youths from the indigenous population who had been threatening the herders.

He said about 45 bodies of slain women and children had so far been recovered and buried.

Adamawa State Deputy Governor, Martins Babale has visited the area to commiserate with the victims. He called for restraint and assured the families of the victims that the government would bring the perpetrators to justice.

A herder who spoke to our reporter said a traditional ruler in the area had ordered the herders to leave the area few days before the attack‎

Daily Trust