Buhari Backs Osinbajo’s Signing Of Budget

The President, Muhammadu Buhari has backed the signing of the 2017 budget by the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo.

The President in a statement said that signing of the budget by Prof. Yemi Osinbajo was in the interest of the nation’s economy.

According Buhari, the letter underscores the unity at the highest level of government.

The President said he was pleased with a resolution that the Executive would “submit next year’s budget proposals by October 2017 and the National Assembly will conclude the Appropriation process by December 2017, so that the country can return to a normal fiscal period from next year onwards”.

The Acting President on Monday signed the 2017 Appropriation Bill into law, one month after it was passed by the National Assembly.

The National Assembly passed the budget of N7.44tn on May 11 after increasing it from the N7.29tn proposed by the executive.

He described the signing of the budget as “an important milestone” in the economic recovery and growth plan laid in April by President Buhari.