Tuesday , 24 October 2017
Home / featured post / BREAKING: Senate okays Maina’s probe, sets up investigative committee.
PIC.23. SENATE CHAMBER DURING THE INAUGURATION OF THE 8TH NATIONAL ASSEMBLY IN ABUJA ON TUESDAY (9/6/15). 3023/9/6/2015/CH/BJO/NAN

BREAKING: Senate okays Maina’s probe, sets up investigative committee.

October 24, 2017 featured post, Politics 0 Views

By Terhemen Abua.
The Senate has Tuesday, set up a committee to investigate the embattled ex – chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been accused of complicity in an N2bn fraud and who has currently gone into hiding.
Scannews reports that the committee is to investigate the circumstances surrounding Maina’s entry into the country when he fled after he was declared wanted on account of this same fraud, how he was reinstated into Public Service and how he got promoted to the level of Director.
Source: punchng.com
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

PRESS STATEMENT RIVERS STATE GOVERNMENT DEDICATES FISCAL INDEX AWARD TO RIVERS PEOPLE …

MINISTRY OF INFORMATION AND COMMUNICATIONS promises better days ahead Rivers State Government says she will …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved