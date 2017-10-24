BREAKING: Senate okays Maina’s probe, sets up investigative committee.

By Terhemen Abua.

The Senate has Tuesday , set up a committee to investigate the embattled ex – chairman of the Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina, who has been accused of complicity in an N2bn fraud and who has currently gone into hiding.

Scannews reports that the committee is to investigate the circumstances surrounding Maina’s entry into the country when he fled after he was declared wanted on account of this same fraud, how he was reinstated into Public Service and how he got promoted to the level of Director.