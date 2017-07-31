Boko Haram Ambush: ASUU Demands Rescue Of Lecturers, Threatens Strike

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has threatened an indefinite nationwide strike if its members that were abducted by Boko Haram terrorists are not rescued.

This comes six days after some members of the University of Maiduguri chapter of the union were abducted in an ambush by the terrorists in Borno.

The UNIMAID lecturers were part of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) exploration team in the Lake Chad Basin.were not rescued and called for increased security presence around the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID).

At least 48 people – including five lecturers of UNIMAID, about 15 soldiers, 11 members of the civilian JTF and NNPC workers – were part of the exploration team attacked by Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday last week.

The oil workers and the security operatives were on their way to Barno Yasu in the Magumeri Local Government Area of Borno State.

On Saturday, the Nigerian Army disclosed that it had recovered the bodies of 21 people who were part of the ambushed exploration team.The army confirmed the figures on

The Director of Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Usman, said an earlier statement claiming that the exploration workers had been rescued was “most regrettable”.

The terrorists had on Friday released a video showing three of those