BODO- BONNY ROAD PROJECT—Rivers Patriots Commend Wike, FG

Governor Nyesom Wike has been lauded for providing enabling environment for the establishment of enduring infrastructures and human resources development in Rivers State.

The commendation was made by the Coalition of Rivers Patriots, who in a statement signed by Barr. Barilede Thompson, its publicity secretary, noted with pride that the recent flag off of the Bodo-Bonny road is a further testimony of Governor Wike’s inclusive administration that places the interest of the state above other considerations.

While also commending the federal government for eventually responding to the demands of the government and people of Rivers State, and indeed the entire Niger Delta, and taking the bold step of flagging off the construction of the Bodo-Bonny road, the group lauded Governor Wike for working with the host communities to provide a conducive atmosphere for project.

The group further lauded the governor for his commitment to partnering with the federal government to ensure the timely completion of the road, a clear deviation, according to the Patriots, from the false claims of Dakuku Peterside and his sponsors that Governor Wike was opposed to the project.

According to the Patriots, the assurance of cooperation of the government and people of Rivers State towards ensuring timely delivery of the road project remains heart warming, especially, as the road, on completion will be of great benefit to all Nigerians who will use the road or the products from the Bonny Island.

The Rivers Patriots further observed that, it is to the credit of the chief executive of Rivers State that the flag off of the long awaited Bodo-Bonny road was done during his time as governor, just as they described the road as a very strategic national asset linking the ancient Island of Bonny, with her enormous economic potentials, to the main land.