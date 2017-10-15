Sunday , 15 October 2017
Home / featured post / BODO- BONNY ROAD PROJECT—Rivers Patriots Commend Wike, FG

BODO- BONNY ROAD PROJECT—Rivers Patriots Commend Wike, FG

October 15, 2017 featured post, Politics 9 Views

Governor Nyesom Wike has been lauded for providing enabling environment for the establishment of enduring infrastructures and human resources development in Rivers State.
The commendation was made by the Coalition of Rivers Patriots, who in a statement signed by Barr. Barilede Thompson, its publicity secretary, noted with pride that the recent flag off of the Bodo-Bonny road is a further testimony of  Governor Wike’s inclusive administration  that places the interest of the state above other considerations.
While also commending the federal government for eventually responding to the demands of the government and people of Rivers State, and indeed the entire Niger Delta,  and  taking the bold step of flagging off the construction of the Bodo-Bonny road, the group lauded Governor Wike for working with the host communities to provide a conducive atmosphere for project.
 The group further  lauded the governor for his commitment to partnering with the federal government to ensure the timely completion of the road, a clear deviation, according to the Patriots, from the false claims of Dakuku Peterside and his sponsors that Governor Wike was opposed to the project.
According to the Patriots, the assurance of cooperation of the government and people of Rivers State towards  ensuring timely delivery of the road project remains heart warming, especially, as the road, on completion will  be of great benefit to all Nigerians who will use the road or  the  products from the Bonny Island.
The Rivers Patriots further observed that, it is to the credit of the chief executive of Rivers State that the flag off  of the  long awaited Bodo-Bonny road was done during his time as governor, just as they described the road as a very strategic  national asset linking the ancient Island of Bonny, with her  enormous economic  potentials, to the main land.
AmarSim Associations Development Consultants

Check Also

IPOB’s Intention Is To Cause Chaos In Nigeria – Defence Minister

In this interview on Channels Television’s Question Time, the Minister of Defence, Brig. Gen. Mansur …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© 2017 ScanNews Nigeria. All Rights Reserved