Bode George Vows To Secure PDP Presidency If Elected Chairman

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr Bode George, has promised to deliver to the party, a presidential win if elected its National Chairman.

George stated this during his appearance on Channels Television’s Politics Today where he vowed to oust the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 elections.

“Here and now, I am humbly making a stand and a declaration as a candidate for the position of the office of the National Chairman of our party with a vision to serve as a bridge-builder, as a peacemaker and as a healer of the broken places,” He said on Friday .

“I cannot do it alone, nobody can; I alone cannot resolve all the issues or reconcile all the differences.

“But I can promise to work with our leaders to find a common ground and negotiate a healthy compromise to achieve a common purpose of a strong, prosperous, equitable, democratic and victorious organisation,” he added.

The PDP had been engulfed in a leadership tussle between a faction of the party led by it former National Chairman, Senator Ali Modu Sheriff, and Senator Ahmed Makarfi led National Caretaker Committee’s faction.

The crisis later came to an end after about 14 months, following the judgment of the Supreme Court which sacked Senator Sheriff and asked the Caretaker Committee take over the party’s leadership