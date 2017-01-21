Blood on Buhari’s Head

All over the world, people protested in one form or the other over the inauguration of Trump. Nowhere was anyone killed.

According to CNN, protests against Trump held in Mexico, Argentina, United Kingdom, Japan and Palestine. There was no shooting anywhere.

However, in Nigeria, Buhari ordered the military to shoot and kill unarmed IPOB protesters.

Buhari’s love for human blood is nauseating. He kills for pleasure and disregards the sanctity of human lives.

The blood of the 11 IPOB members killed by the Nigerian Army are on Buhari’s head.

Buhari murders our humanity, each time he deliberately kills an innocent Nigerian.