Biafra: Orji Kalu reveals Nnamdi Kanu’s location, how he escaped from Nigeria

Former Abia State Governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, has claimed that the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, is hiding in London and escaped from Nigeria through Malaysia.
In an interview with thePunch, Kalu also revealed that he went looking for Kanu, ever since he was declared missing, following a Military raid in his home in Abia State.
He said: “Kanu was not taken away by the military. Kanu went to Malaysia from where he travelled to the United Kingdom. Nnamdi Kanu is in London right now as we speak. He was not arrested by anybody. He left the country on his own.
“One of his relations has spoken to me and explained everything because I wanted to see him and talk to him wherever he was and see how I could meet some Federal Government officials on his issue. I also wanted to see ways of talking to the President about him, and find common ground but his family told me that he has left the country, unless they are lying to me.
“I believe, whether he had left the country or not, he is not with the military because I asked the Commander of the 14 Brigade, Brig.-Gen. A.K Ibrahim, who is a very fine and good soldier, well educated and dedicated, and he told me that they don’t know his whereabouts and I am sure, the Department of State Services have the same information. I also visited the commissioner of police and he said he didn’t know his whereabouts and that they are also looking for him.”
With which passport did he traveled out with and withwhich air line ,which of the air port did he pass trough ? If Orji Uzor
Kalu has no answer to all this questions based on what we are told he said then I will advice that Orji Uzor Kalu should be arrested for two reasons , one that he gave a false information against some one who has a better character than him .or that since all of us know that Nnamdi kanu has no private jet of his own but Orji Uzor Kalu has .it means he has escape with Orji Uzor Kalu private jet that is more reason he should be arrested to tell Nigerians how he did it and why .
That is not my arguments. Orji Uzor Kalu should say and tell us the cargo plane name .we don’t need half information. Or do you also have idea of this story and lie?
If Kanu is indeed in London, the UK government will have a record of his entry into the country. Therefore, the UK gov would not have asked the military of his where about, period.
Really among the igbos are full of bad eggs, in fact good for nothing money mongers. Every politicians in the north both old and young are aware of true story of the chibok girls, their whereabouts, the politics of their release, where they were kept, and the locations of the remaining ones they all know but you can never hear it from any of them, but look at Nnamdi KANU, look at orji uzo kalu, look at south eastern governors. Honestly am not an Igbo man but if any Igbo youth should go out and vote in the anambra election then we’ll know that the youth in the south east and those of us in the south south have been sold to the north, let’s wait and see.
Go and ask Kurdish people, they will tell you similar things happened to them as Biafrans are going through, infact their government warned them severaly of consequences of trying to have safe determination, today referandum has taken place soon their independence will come.
How he escaped his not the issue, the issue is that it was unlawful for the president to have sent his military to his house.
It will be easier for a camel to pass through the eye of a needle than for an Igbo man to become Nigeria’s president. Who will Igbos collectively give their mandate to emerge as Nigeria’s president? The Igbo leader who said Igbos are uninformed, don’t listen to radio programmes and constitute the lowest readership of newspapers by ethnic group? A saboteur like Orji Uzor Kalu who claims he knows Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts even when it is obvious that he doesn’t know? He said Nnamdi Kanu might have escaped to London via Malaysia even when everybody knows that Nnamdi Kanu’s travel documents are with the Nigerian government in his yet to be resolved case with them. He wants to curry the favours of his friends and sympathizers from the north and the west. Let’s see if Hausas and Yorubas will make them become president without the support of Igbos. It’s not a new strategy to us here. They insult us and criticize what we do here in Igbo land whenever their eyes are on the national cake. How could Nnamdi Kanu have escaped Nigeria and arrived London(UK) via Malaysia without travel documents certified by the Nigerian government? Despite being a well travelled man, Orji Uzor Kalu doesn’t know that the British government knows the location of the smallest pin missing on British soil. The British government couldn’t have asked of Nnamdi Kanu’s whereabouts if he were in Britain. Nigeria’s political class say anything just to curry favours.
