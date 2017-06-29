Biafra Agitators Demand Equity, Call For Referendum

Self-acclaimed Biafra agitators on Wednesday called for a referendum as they gathered at the Afara Road in Umuahia, the Abia State capital.

The group, made up of mostly young people, demanded a date when every electorate in Nigeria would have the opportunity to make a clear decision of where they want to belong.

Reacting to the demonstration, the State Commissioner of Police, Adeleye Oyebade described their action as unlawful.

He warned that the police are monitoring the activities of the group, stating that no person or group must allow whatever interest they are clamouring for to infringe on other people’s rights.