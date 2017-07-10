Beyond Loud Noise: Time for Chidi Lloyd to Account for his actions

By Simeon Nwakaudu

It is convenient for Chidi Lloyd to hide and make phone calls to radio stations, notoriously assaulting the sensibilities of Rivers people, just as he attempted to kill the Rt Hon Michael Chinda. Chidi Lloyd has run out of time.

Beyond all the loud noise, verbal violence and indecent talk, the time has come for Chidi Lloyd to account for his actions. The time for him to have his day in court.

We understand his capacity to dispense violence in regrettable proportions. But Chidi Lloyd must understand that the rule of law must prevail.

These are no longer the days of Amaechi when might was right. When impunity was the watchword in the state. This is not the era of Amaechi when the state government protected suspected criminals from prosecution, to the ridiculous extent of shutting the courts just to shield them.

This is the era of the rule of law. The season of correction. When all crooked roads are made straight in the overriding interest of the state. This is the era where nobody is above the law, irrespective of your political affiliation or social status .

It was on this premise that the people of Rivers State elected Governor Wike. They gave him the mandate to open the courts, enthrone rule of law, bulid parliamentary independence and bring suspected criminals to justice .

That was also the reason behind the rejection of Chidi Lloyd by the good people of Emohua Local Government Area. The people would have nothing to do with a man with such violent character. Lloyd can humour himself and his benefactor with his spurious governorship ambition, but let him have the courage to face the court.

This matter has gone beyond throwing tantrums on radio and making wild untrue allegations. The bottomline is: did Chidi Lloyd use the mace to strike several blows on the head of Michael Chinda? Did Chidi Lloyd kill a policeman and another person as alleged by the Rivers State Police Command in December 2013?. These are the issues for determination.

It is convenient for Chidi Lloyd to claim that he was used by the gods to attempt to kill his colleague. Let him explain that to the court. He may also inform the court that the video in circulation is a movie, just as he said on Nigerian Info. The other day, he collided with Michael Chinda, today it is a movie. Chidi Lloyd should save his many stories for the court.

But his different tunes give us a clue about a man who has been negatively affected by his crimes against society. He has lost his coherence. With every interview comes a new explanation.

Governor Wike is building a new Rivers State from the ashes of despair and failure that the immediate past administration of Rotimi Amaechi left it. It is expected that the beneficiaries of the old order will kick and scream because they are unhappy with the emerging order of development and judicious use of state resources.

The governance structure crippled by Amaechi has been effectively revived by Governor Wike. Once again, government has become a protector of the helpless and down-trodden. In this state, nobody is above the law.

Lloyd sings about the flawed political nolle prosequi enterred on his behalf by a failed administration that raped and imprisoned the judicial system. A simple question to the murder suspect: does he prefer that we live in a country where office holders can freely kill or maim less privileged persons, only to obtain nolle prosequi to silence the established judicial process.

Let me conclude with Chidi Lloyd’s excuse that he attempted to kill Michael Chinda because of the influence of the gods. Which gods ? It is sad that at this time and age , a former majority leader will premise his murderous action on his gods. He lacks the courage to confess and seek leniency from his victims.

He should live with the fact that the God of Justice is now in charge of Rivers State. The gods that Chidi Lloyd subscribed to, have been dethroned by the Almighty God . A man of conscience is now the governor of the state. A man who was elected to right the wrongs of the past . He has a strong mandate to ensure that everyone lives under the rule of law.

My candid unsolicited advice to Chidi Lloyd. Get your team of lawyers ready to defend yourself in this highly publicized attempted murder on the floor of the Rivers State House of Assembly. Running from one media organisation to the next will do you no good.

The rule of law has come to stay in Rivers State and you will have your day in court. Let the criminal justice system decide your fate.