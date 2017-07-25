BENUE LINKS, AN ENDURING LEGACY WHICH ORTOM SHOULD SUSTAIN

By Bemgba Iortyom

Benue Links is a Transport company owned by the government of Benue State, having been established in 1988 under the military administration of Col. Fidelis Maka.

The outfit existed and operated transport shuttles on a limited scale within the state on local intra-state routes.

However, in the first tenure of George Akume as Governor of Benue State he transformed the outfit into major transport venture.

Benue Links expanded and stood out distinctly as one of the biggest and leading state owned transport outfits operating on routes across the length and breadth of Nigeria.

The outfit, more than anything else, laundered the visible image of Benue as a brand nationwide.

It is plausible to reason that the outfit might have been the stimulus for the establishment of similar such ventures by other state governments in the country.

After the Akume administration, the Suswam administration sustained the growth of the transport outfit with acquisition of additional buses and expansion of office accommodation facilities at its headquarters.

Benue Links continued its growth competing favourably with other transport outfits, and one of its key functions has been its regulatory and stabilising influence on transport fares in the state.

By its dominant status it has the capacity to determine transport rates to a large degree in the state, and this is function it has rendered keeping fares at acceptably manageable levels.

However, there are feelers that the incumbent administration of Gov. Samuel Ortom may be planning on privatising the outfit.

If this is true, then it is pertinent to urge Gov. Ortom not to lose sight of the many benefits and significance of Benue Links to the ordinary citizens and to the overall image of Benue State.

Privatising Benue Links will certainly benefit the business interests of some persons high up in the state’s power structure, while leaving the masses further at the mercy of the exploiters.

Bemgba Iortyom, State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Benue State Chapter, writes as a concerned Benue citizen.