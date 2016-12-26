BENUE GOVERNORSHIP ELECTION 2019

Dave Iorhemba Calls For Synergy Among PDP Aspirants To Usurp Power from APC

By Joseph Asawa

National Legal Adviser of the Peoples Democratic Party, Rt. Hon. Barr. Dave Iorhemba want PDP stakeholders in Minda particularly gubernatorial spirants under the party to join forces in order to snatch governorship powers from the now ruling All Progressive Congress come 2019.

The former speaker who recently clocked is 50, spoke at his Makurdi residence during an interactive session with the press as part of the activities marking his birthday.

He declared that the APC government in Benue under the management of his elder brother, Samuel Ortom, has completely disappointed the Benue people and called for genuine synergy and collectiveness among Minda leaders in the party to chase the APC out of power in 2019.

Barr. Iorhemba reasoned that if the PDP can remain a united house, it will be most easier to displacing the APC out of power and wished that the individual interest of stakeholders in Minda under the PDP should be mellow down.

He therefore appealed to all intending aspirants under the PDP to be more united than before saying they stand a better chance to grasping the governorship slot in Benue more than in 2015