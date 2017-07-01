Bello-Osagie Resigns As Chairman Of Etisalat Nigeria

The chairman of Etisalat Nigeria, Mr Hakeem Bello Osagie, has resigned his appointment following the approval of a restructuring plan for the telecommunications company.

This comes more than a week after six of the seven-man board of directors of the network operator tendered their resignation, following interventions from the Nigeria Communications Commission (NCC) and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

Reports say the resignation takes immediate effect while further announcements on the composition of a new board are expected from the stakeholders.

The new board is expected to assume control of the company’s shareholding structure and navigate through its current loan repayment challenge with minimum impact.

Bello-Osagie started his career as a petroleum economist and lawyer, following his graduation from Harvard Business School.

He has been a key player in the Nigerian economy through his participation in several private sector businesses and was listed by Forbes Magazine in 2014 as the forty-first richest man in Africa.