Before Acting President Osinbajo Traveled To See Buhari, Cabal Had Sent Attorney General Malami To London

BY SAHARAREPORTERS, NEW YORK

JUL 13, 2017

Contrary to the generally held belief that Acting President Yemi Osinbajo trip to meet Buhari was secretly planned and concealed from members of a shady group of presidential political manipulators who exploited the absence of ailing Nigerian President Muhammad Buhari to create internal crisis, the group had known about the trip and sent the Attorney General of the Federation Abubakar Malami to Buhari in advance as a means of sabotaging his trip. His trip was on Monday while Osinbajo was on Tuesday.

The cabal was in a panic over the news from his doctors, who have ruled out Mr. Buhari’s return to Nigeria this month (July), as earlier projected by the clique.

Malami, our sources stated spent five minutes with Buhari before quietly returning to Nigeria unannounced. It was not clear if the short but uneventful trip achieved any purpose

The Attorney General of the Federation, Malami, was the cabal’s nominee for Vice President should Buhari fail to return to work due to ill health.

Last week, the AGF was cut off from a meeting of the “National Prosecution Committee,” which he had set up at the inception of the Buhari regime, with the Acting President. That action incensed Mr. Malami, who now fears that Mr. Osinbajo may remove him from office in the absence of President Buhari. Sources say the AGF called for the files of high-profile cases in the country and threatened he would sabotage them by filing a “Nolle Prosequi” should the Ag. president continue to sideline him.

Members of the Buhari cabal are apprehensive that Ag. President Osinbajo is consolidating his hold on power, considering the appointments he has made, and his focused work as Acting President.

The President who left for the United Kingdom abruptly on May 7, shuttles between two hospitals, one outside London and the other one within the city, occasionally returning to “Abuja House” where he recuperates when his treatment is less intense.

The Nigerian government has still not disclosed the nature of Mr. Buhari’s treatment, but it has since May 8 left his presidential jet parked at the London Stansted Airport, to where it was flown from Luton Airport.

The family of President Buhari, led by his wife, raised public expectations on Monday when she released a statement on Facebook claiming the answers of “weaker animals have been answered and that Hyenas and Jackals will be kicked out of the kingdom”.