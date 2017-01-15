BBOG asks Buratai to apologise over ‘advocacy terrorism’ statement

The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement has demanded an apology from Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, for “endorsing slanderous attacks” against the movement.

BBOG said a certain group, which Buratai received at the army headquarters, attacked it for engaging in “social advocacy”.

It made the demand known in a letter to Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture.

Mohammed had earlier written the group, asking it to nominate three of its members that will embark on a guided tour of Sambisa forest.

In its response, the group said if at all such trip would take place, there must be a pre-tour meeting where crucial issues would be discussed.