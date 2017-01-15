BBOG asks Buratai to apologise over ‘advocacy terrorism’ statement

Sunday , 15 January 2017
The Bring Back Our Girls (BBOG) movement has demanded an apology from Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff, for “endorsing slanderous attacks” against the movement.

BBOG said a certain group, which Buratai received at the army headquarters, attacked it for engaging in “social advocacy”.

It made the demand known in a letter to Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture.

Mohammed had earlier written the group, asking it to nominate three of its members that will embark on a guided tour of Sambisa forest.

In its response, the group said if at all such trip would take place, there must be a pre-tour meeting where crucial issues would be discussed.

