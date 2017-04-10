BBNaija: Bisola emerges winner of ONE Campaign

Abisola Ayeola, also known as Bisola in the 2017 Big Brother Naija reality TV show has emerged winner of “ONE Campaign” on girl-child education.

Desmond Elliot, an actor and member of the Lagos State House of Assembly presented the prize to her.

According to the Coordinator of the ONE Campaign, Ms Serah Mekka, Bisola would join the ONE Campaign Organisation in the United Nations Assembly in New York to speak on girl-child education.

During their stay in the house, housemates were given a task to make a presentation on girl-child education in Nigeria where Bisola won the heart of the judges with her captivating

presentation.

She had done exceptionally well in the 11 weeks reality show; becoming the head of House and wining the hearts of many viewers.