BAYELSA STATE EDUCATION COMMISSIONER LAUDS GOV DICKSON FOR THE APPOINTMENT OF VC, PROVOST FOR UNIAFRICA, COE

The Commissioner of Education in Bayelsa State, Elder Markson Fefegha has commended Governor Henry Seriake Dickson over the appointment of a vice-chancellor for the newly established University of Africa, Toru-Orua, Prof. Christian Daniel Jacobs, alongside the Dean, School of Foundation Studies of the University, Dr. Ghalib Fahad.

Elder Markson Fefegha noted that, the choice of the Vice-Chancellor and Dean has further reinforced the governor’s commitment to establishing world class institutions to expand the frontiers of knowledge as well as appointing versatile and renowned intellectuals, with a penchant for quality service delivery and international best practice to facilitate development in the Niger-Delta region.

According to him, with the appointment of the duo, the University of Africa is set to take off as planned this September and advised intending students, who are seeking quality education to take advantage of the window of opportunity open to them.

Elder Fefegha pointed out that, the university is not only ready and dedicated to changing the erstwhile narrative of the region by offering qualitative education, but also distinct in its vision of inculcating in our youths, the ability to transfer their knowledge to capacity for sustainable development.

Dr. Ghalib Fahad (PhD) is an experienced academic who has spent over thirty years in the United Kingdom educational sector, Director of various Undergraduate and Post graduate programmes in Middlesex University Business School, London, for over two decades.

He has a range of administrative and external university experience and leadership. Supervised several Doctorate Degrees and countless Master’s Degree Programmes.

Prof. Christian Daniel Jacobs (D. Ed, PhD) is a renowned international academic and researcher. He has more than forty years’ experience in the tertiary domain at the University of Pretoria and the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa. He is the previous Vice-Chancellor of the University of Chrisland, Abeokuta, Ogun State. He is an author of numerous textbooks with contributions in Educational Psychology, Entrepreneurship, Quality Assurance and E-Learning. He was the study leader and promoter of forty eight Masters’ Degree students and twenty three Doctoral students.

The education commissioner also used the opportunity to commend Governor Dickson for the appointment of Prof. Timothy Epidi, as the new Provost of the Isaac Jasper Boro College of Education, Sagbama.

He, however, expressed his appreciation to the pioneer provost, Prof. Saviour Agoro, for his selfless service and sacrifice in instilling moral and academic discipline in the institution during his tenure and wished him well in his future endeavors, while also urging the new provost to consolidate on the pioneering efforts of academic excellence the outgoing provost has set.

