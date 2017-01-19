Barrow sworn-in as new Gambian President

Adama Barrow has been sworn-in as new Gambia President. Barrow after taking oath of office urged security forces to ‘demonstrate their loyalty.’ Barrow took the oath of office at the Gambian Embassy in Dakar, Senegal.

The Gambia’s new president Adama Barrow called on the country’s armed forces Thursday to “demonstrate their loyalty” in a standoff with Yahya Jammeh, the longtime leader who has refused to step down despite an election defeat. Gambia city “I command the chief of defence staff and officers of high command to demonstrate their loyalty to me as commander in chief without any delay,” he said after being sworn in as president in The Gambia’s embassy in Dakar. “I command all members of the armed forces to remain in their barracks, those found wanting or in possession of firearms without my order will be considered rebels.”