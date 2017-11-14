Tuesday , 14 November 2017
Balarabe Musa Says Even If Buhari Rigs 2019 Elections, He Would Lose.

November 14, 2017 featured post, Politics 92 Views

Alhaji Balarabe Musa, a former Governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has said that even if President Muhammadu Buhari rigged 2019 elections, he will still lose because not only the opposition, even his supporters have lost confidence in him.
“As the president, Buhari has the means of transforming everything but obviously, it is quite clear that Buhari’s popularity before 2015 elections and now have gone down drastically ,” Balarabe said.
He said, “If he (Buhari) thinks he is still popular as he was before winning the last presidential election, then he must be deceiving himself. He has betrayed those who voted for him by abandoning his promises and instead, inflicting pains on the masses. Since he took over as president, the country has suffered from one hardship to another.
38 comments

  1. Gbadamosi Toheeb Adekunle
    Gbadamosi Toheeb Adekunle
    November 14, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Against who?

    Reply
  2. Albert Uwakwe
    Albert Uwakwe
    November 14, 2017 at 9:08 am

    I concur.

    Reply
  3. Majid Abd
    Majid Abd
    November 14, 2017 at 9:12 am

    Buhari has become a national liability. We must reject liabilities.

    Reply
  4. Emmanuel C. Okechukwu
    Emmanuel C. Okechukwu
    November 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Sheik El Zak Zaky, the leader of Nigeria’s Shiite
    Muslims, was shot and blinded in one eye, dumped in
    a wheelbarrow and has been illegally detained against
    court orders by the Nigerian security services for the last
    700 days. So has his wife. This is heartless and
    unacceptable.
    IPOB leader Nnamdi Nnamdi’s home was attacked, his
    staff, friends and supporters were slaughtered, his
    siblings were maimed, his parents were brutalised, his
    dogs were shot, his cars were burnt and he was abducted
    by the Nigerian Army. This is heartless and
    unacceptable.
    For the last 2 years and 6 months well-armed govt.
    sponsored Fulani militias have slaughtered, raped,
    maimed and robbed thousands of northern Christians,
    Middle Belters and southerners in Nigeria. Not one of
    them has been caught or arrested, let alone shot at.
    This is heartless and inhumanity is
    unacceptable. God break Nigeria!
    Femi Fani-Kayode Wrote

    #GodbreakNigeria
    #Referendum is democracy!
    #FreeBiafra #ReferendumforBiafrans

    Reply
  5. Komolafe Mattew
    Komolafe Mattew
    November 14, 2017 at 9:17 am

    Reply
  6. Mahdi Manga
    Mahdi Manga
    November 14, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Did he rigs that of 2015, b4 he won? Common the era of rigging becomes a by-gone!

    Reply
    • Victor Oguike
      Victor Oguike
      November 14, 2017 at 9:42 am

      Yes he did even under age children voted in the north, Jega sent the good PVC machine to North and sent bad once to other Region, Jega rigged it for Buhari every Nigerian knows, am not surprise you are a northerner that’s why you are saying this trash but 2019 they will use the APC Broom to sweep him out of Aso Rock #Young president loading

      Reply
    • Mahdi Manga
      Mahdi Manga
      November 14, 2017 at 9:55 am

      Was he a stakeholder in voters registration process right from Ehpriam Akpata, Maurice Ewu, and Attahiru Jega? Gentleman if that’s the case non living thing voted in Rivers,Delta, Akwa-Ibom Enugu etc! There is 5,000,000 votes in Kano and only 2,000,000 voted, you can imagine the whole 2.5 million votes in Rivers were voted to GEJ! Please be objective! Even Balarabe is a mentally syco that’s why he is talking like this!

      Reply
    • Kolawole Oyinlola
      Kolawole Oyinlola
      November 14, 2017 at 11:15 am

      SAI PMB 2019

      Reply
  7. Nwaokeoma Chijioke
    Nwaokeoma Chijioke
    November 14, 2017 at 9:33 am

    Sure

    Reply
  8. Nsibiet Michael
    Nsibiet Michael
    November 14, 2017 at 9:42 am

    he’s a loser already.

    Reply
  9. Alkali Dogo
    Alkali Dogo
    November 14, 2017 at 10:02 am

    Old cargo ship.
    .

    Reply
  10. Alfred Omo Omotade
    Alfred Omo Omotade
    November 14, 2017 at 10:15 am

    You be God?

    Reply
  11. Muhammad Murtadah
    Muhammad Murtadah
    November 14, 2017 at 10:20 am

    Ka ja girman ka tsoho

    Reply
  12. Wein Billy
    Wein Billy
    November 14, 2017 at 10:22 am

    Lolz

    Reply
  13. Tunji Olayiwola
    Tunji Olayiwola
    November 14, 2017 at 10:26 am

    When they old, they became lunatics

    Reply
  14. Bamidele T Abraham
    Bamidele T Abraham
    November 14, 2017 at 10:30 am

    PMB will win again and again. Daddy Balarabe is a frustrated politician coz free money tap not flowing as before.

    Reply
  15. Prince Julius
    Prince Julius
    November 14, 2017 at 10:39 am

    True talk

    Reply
  16. Okpako Prosper
    Okpako Prosper
    November 14, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Fact are on ground already so relax your mind.

    Reply
  17. Patrick Onkwo
    Patrick Onkwo
    November 14, 2017 at 10:44 am

    You’re the only northerner who normally voice of the truth ,it will set you free .

    Reply
  18. Jose Bakker
    Jose Bakker
    November 14, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Who us Buhari? You mean Jubrin Aminu from Sudan aka Buhari

    Reply
  19. Okekunle Oketokun
    Okekunle Oketokun
    November 14, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Story,PMB will win over and over again

    Reply
  20. Hussaini A Yaqub
    Hussaini A Yaqub
    November 14, 2017 at 10:50 am

    Your prophecy might failed Sir, prophesive assumption is prohibited Islamically, okay.

    Reply
  21. Mohd Yau
    Mohd Yau
    November 14, 2017 at 10:53 am

    Tsohon Banza?

    Reply
  22. Golbe Gotom
    Golbe Gotom
    November 14, 2017 at 10:56 am

    PMB comes 2019 by God grace

    Reply
  23. Shamss Muhammad Yunus
    Shamss Muhammad Yunus
    November 14, 2017 at 11:09 am

    P m b will go for his second tenure .bye god grace fuck the enemies. Ur one vote will not bring him down.

    Reply
  24. Kazeem Sikiru
    Kazeem Sikiru
    November 14, 2017 at 11:09 am

    That’s opinion is backed by hatred, which beclouded your sense of reasoning sir to think that way, come 2019 you will burries your head in shame sir, when what you said does not come to reality, when PMB comes out victorious. And all others shall be put to shame.

    Reply
  25. Shamss Muhammad Yunus
    Shamss Muhammad Yunus
    November 14, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Election is going too take place in any part of the country Nigeria .

    Reply
  26. Hon Saleh Kachallah
    Hon Saleh Kachallah
    November 14, 2017 at 11:12 am

    Baba ka fadi gaskiya.Allah.ya.tsere.ameen

    Reply
  27. Kolawole Oyinlola
    Kolawole Oyinlola
    November 14, 2017 at 11:16 am

    SAI BABA PMB

    Reply
  28. Fredrick Dare
    Fredrick Dare
    November 14, 2017 at 11:23 am

    A won atoku maku

    Reply
  30. Bashar Rade
    Bashar Rade
    November 14, 2017 at 11:23 am

    Dead wood

    Reply
  32. Agbo Idoga Sunday
    Agbo Idoga Sunday
    November 14, 2017 at 11:51 am

    That losing no b here. May God add more years to your year for telling pmb the truth

    Reply
  33. Samuel Fubara
    Samuel Fubara
    November 14, 2017 at 11:54 am

    amen he must loss 2019

    Reply
  34. Boniface Elisha
    Boniface Elisha
    November 14, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Who is pmb contesting against, this old man chill out,for now I no see better opposition against pmb beside Atiku who will may be get like 10%,I’m yet to see as far as the both party send their slot to north

    Reply
  35. Abu Ammar Bash Tailor
    Abu Ammar Bash Tailor
    November 14, 2017 at 12:16 pm

    Tsufa yayi gardama kai tsoho hatara karka shiga gonar allah bakasan gaibu ba

    Reply

