Balarabe Musa Says Even If Buhari Rigs 2019 Elections, He Would Lose.

Alhaji Balarabe Musa, a former Governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has said that even if President Muhammadu Buhari rigged 2019 elections, he will still lose because not only the opposition, even his supporters have lost confidence in him.

“As the president, Buhari has the means of transforming everything but obviously, it is quite clear that Buhari’s popularity before 2015 elections and now have gone down drastically ,” Balarabe said.

He said, “If he (Buhari) thinks he is still popular as he was before winning the last presidential election, then he must be deceiving himself. He has betrayed those who voted for him by abandoning his promises and instead, inflicting pains on the masses. Since he took over as president, the country has suffered from one hardship to another.