Balarabe Musa Says Even If Buhari Rigs 2019 Elections, He Would Lose.

Alhaji Balarabe Musa, a former Governor of old Kaduna State and National Chairman of the Peoples Redemption Party (PRP), has said that even if President Muhammadu Buhari rigged 2019 elections, he will still lose because not only the opposition, even his supporters have lost confidence in him.
“As the president, Buhari has the means of transforming everything but obviously, it is quite clear that Buhari’s popularity before 2015 elections and now have gone down drastically ,” Balarabe said.
He said, “If he (Buhari) thinks he is still popular as he was before winning the last presidential election, then he must be deceiving himself. He has betrayed those who voted for him by abandoning his promises and instead, inflicting pains on the masses. Since he took over as president, the country has suffered from one hardship to another.
Against who?
I concur.
Buhari has become a national liability. We must reject liabilities.
Sheik El Zak Zaky, the leader of Nigeria’s Shiite
Muslims, was shot and blinded in one eye, dumped in
a wheelbarrow and has been illegally detained against
court orders by the Nigerian security services for the last
700 days. So has his wife. This is heartless and
unacceptable.
IPOB leader Nnamdi Nnamdi’s home was attacked, his
staff, friends and supporters were slaughtered, his
siblings were maimed, his parents were brutalised, his
dogs were shot, his cars were burnt and he was abducted
by the Nigerian Army. This is heartless and
unacceptable.
For the last 2 years and 6 months well-armed govt.
sponsored Fulani militias have slaughtered, raped,
maimed and robbed thousands of northern Christians,
Middle Belters and southerners in Nigeria. Not one of
them has been caught or arrested, let alone shot at.
This is heartless and inhumanity is
unacceptable. God break Nigeria!
Femi Fani-Kayode Wrote
#GodbreakNigeria
#Referendum is democracy!
#FreeBiafra #ReferendumforBiafrans
Did he rigs that of 2015, b4 he won? Common the era of rigging becomes a by-gone!
Yes he did even under age children voted in the north, Jega sent the good PVC machine to North and sent bad once to other Region, Jega rigged it for Buhari every Nigerian knows, am not surprise you are a northerner that’s why you are saying this trash but 2019 they will use the APC Broom to sweep him out of Aso Rock #Young president loading
Was he a stakeholder in voters registration process right from Ehpriam Akpata, Maurice Ewu, and Attahiru Jega? Gentleman if that’s the case non living thing voted in Rivers,Delta, Akwa-Ibom Enugu etc! There is 5,000,000 votes in Kano and only 2,000,000 voted, you can imagine the whole 2.5 million votes in Rivers were voted to GEJ! Please be objective! Even Balarabe is a mentally syco that’s why he is talking like this!
SAI PMB 2019
Sure
he’s a loser already.
Old cargo ship.
You be God?
Ka ja girman ka tsoho
When they old, they became lunatics
PMB will win again and again. Daddy Balarabe is a frustrated politician coz free money tap not flowing as before.
True talk
Fact are on ground already so relax your mind.
You’re the only northerner who normally voice of the truth ,it will set you free .
Who us Buhari? You mean Jubrin Aminu from Sudan aka Buhari
Story,PMB will win over and over again
Your prophecy might failed Sir, prophesive assumption is prohibited Islamically, okay.
PMB comes 2019 by God grace
P m b will go for his second tenure .bye god grace fuck the enemies. Ur one vote will not bring him down.
That’s opinion is backed by hatred, which beclouded your sense of reasoning sir to think that way, come 2019 you will burries your head in shame sir, when what you said does not come to reality, when PMB comes out victorious. And all others shall be put to shame.
Election is going too take place in any part of the country Nigeria .
Baba ka fadi gaskiya.Allah.ya.tsere.ameen
SAI BABA PMB
That losing no b here. May God add more years to your year for telling pmb the truth
amen he must loss 2019
Who is pmb contesting against, this old man chill out,for now I no see better opposition against pmb beside Atiku who will may be get like 10%,I’m yet to see as far as the both party send their slot to north
Tsufa yayi gardama kai tsoho hatara karka shiga gonar allah bakasan gaibu ba