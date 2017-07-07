Badoo sells one blood-stained handerkerchief for N500,000

Some of the suspects arrested by the police

• Three suspected members set ablaze in Ikorodu, 100 others arrested

• Heroic dog prevents terror group from carrying out attack

Facts emerged at the weekend as to why end may not be in sight to the menace of Badoo cult group in Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The group, according to a top security source, sells the handkerchief, which the terror group use to clean the blood of their victims, for a whooping N500,000 to some highly placed Nigerians.

“We heard they sell one handkerchief containing the blood of their victims for N500,000 to highly placed Nigerians. The police must urgently investigate this lead in order to put an end to this menace, so that residents can sleep with two eyes closed in Ikorodu.”

The police, which is now investigating the veracity of that information, engaged in joint operations with the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), Department of State Services (DSS), Lagos State Task Force, the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and local vigilance groups to raid the dreaded group’s black spots at Igbobo/Bayeku, Ibeshe, Ijede and Imota at the weekend.

This came few days after a closed-door emergency stakeholders meeting was held between officials of the Lagos State police command and National Leader of the OPC, Otunba Gani Adams, with leaders of other vigilance groups over the security challenge in

Ikorodu.

The operation was led by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, in charge of Operations, Edgal Imohinmi, with over 100 suspected members of the cult group arrested during the raid.

There was a brief meeting with the security agencies and local vigilance groups at Ipakodo division before the raid took off from Ibeshe, where majority of the suspects were arrested.