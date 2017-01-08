Avengers accuses FG of snubbing N-Delta leaders, threaten to resume hostilities

NIGER Delta Avengers, NDA, yesterday, declared what it called ‘Operations Walls of Jericho’ and ‘Hurricane Joshua’ to knock out oil operations in the country, following alleged bungling of the dialogue process by the Federal Government with the Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF a body comprising monarchs, leaders and stakeholders of the oil-rich region.

The group, in a statement by its spokesperson, self-styled Brig General Mudoch Agbinibo, said: “On this note, we are declaring ‘Operations Walls of Jericho and Hurricane Joshua’ simultaneously to reclaim our motherland and dislodge all cleavages the Nigerian ruling oligarchy has foisted on the region that is sustaining the on-going primitive accumulation by dispossession. “To our Niger Delta people, we feel your pains from these dashed hopes of a genuine talk once again. All fighters and commands are hereby placed on high readiness in your webs of operations to hit and knock the enemy very hard. That is the way to discuss with a deaf, when he cannot understand your soft message. We are determined to hit him very hard and deadly that even his eyes will shed blood, his ear will be more deafened and his heart shall quake; when he sees, hear and feel the outcome of our next activities.