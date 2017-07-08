Attempted Murder: Governor Wike directs Re-Appointed Attorney General to ensure prosecution of Former Rivers Majority Leader

▪Swears in 13 Local Government Caretaker Committee Chairmen

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike has directed the re-appointed Rivers State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Mr Emmanuel Aguma (SAN) to ensure the conclusive prosecution of Former Majority Leader of the Rivers State House of Assembly, Mr Chidi Lloyd over the attempted murder of a member of the State Assembly, Mr Michael Chinda.

Governor Wike also directed the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to ensure the conclusive prosecution of Mr Ojukaye Flag Amachree who is standing trial for the murder of a citizen of Asari Toru Local Government Area during one of the rerun elections.

According to him, anybody who commits crime in the state must face the full weight of the law.

Governor Wike spoke on Saturday after swearing-in the reappointed State Attorney General and Commissioner and 13 Caretaker Committee Chairman of Local Government Areas.

He said: “The Attempted Murder of a member of the Rivers State House of Assembly must be conclusively prosecuted by the office of the Attorney General.

“Also, the person involved in the murder of a citizen of Asari Toru Local Government Area during the rerun elections must be conclusively prosecuted. Nobody is above the law.

“I don’t know how the person who was almost killed on the floor of the Rivers House of Assembly will feel seeing his assailant moving around freely? How will the family of the murdered Asari Toru Local Government Area citizen feel knowing that the alleged murder suspect is roaming freely without conclusive prosecution “.

The governor charged the Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice to ensure that all the victims get justice in accordance with the tenets of the law.

He advised the Attorney General to sustain the enthronement of the rule of law to avoid a situation where people resort to self help on account that the state cannot prosecute criminal offenders.

On the newly sworn-in Chairmen of Caretaker Committees of Local Government Areas , Governor Wike advised them to concentrate on the maintenance of security and environmental sanitation.

He advised the Local Government Chairmen to work with security agencies to address security challenges in their respective local government areas.

He warned them against the mismanagement of council funds for personal benefits or to influence top government officials or their families.

Simeon Nwakaudu,

Special Assistant to the Rivers State Governor,

Electronic Media.

8th July, 2017.