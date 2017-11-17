Attack on Governor Wike’s Convoy: Amaechi lodges formal complaint at IGP office , demands immediate sack of Police Outrider  Job Sule

A new twist emerged on Thursday evening in the attack on the convoy of Governor Wike last Saturday as the Minister of Transportation, Mr Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi formally demanded the sack of Sergeant Job Sule, claiming that the Police Outrider would have killed him.

After the Police through the Rivers State Police Spokesman said that the Outrider was not sacked, the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi forwarded his press statement to the Force Headquarters, where the Police High Command was instructed to treat it as a formal complaint.

Though, Sergeant Job Sule has been released from detention, it was gathered that the office of the Inspector General of Police has been under intense pressure to conduct another Orderly Room Trial.

The embattled Minister of Transportation has involved the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai and the Chief of Staff to the President, Abba Kyari to assist him achieve the sack of the outrider.

Police Public Relations Officer of Rivers State Command, Nnamdi Omoni has refused to pick his call after several attempts.

However, the latest request by the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi has divided the Force Headquarters. Two Deputy Inspectors General of Police are insisting that Sergeant Job Sule cannot be sacked for carrying out his legitimate job on the governor’s convoy.

It was gathered that the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris has invited the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation in Rivers State to report to Abuja for further directive.

There are indications that upon his return on Friday , the Assistant Commissioner of Police in charge of Criminal Investigation may re-open the case to satisfy the Minister of Transportation.

It will be recalled that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi knocked down Police Outrider Job Sule, almost running him over. The Minister contravened the traffic law of the country.