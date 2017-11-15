Attack On Gov Wike: Rivers PDP Chairman, Bro Felix Obuah Calls For Amaechi’s Arrest

…Rejects Police Report On The Incident

…As IGP Plans To Sack Gov Wike’s Outrider, Detained Him With Hardened Criminals

Sequel to the unwarranted attack on Governor Nyesom Wike’s convoy while on inspection tour of some ongoing projects in Port Harcourt over the weekend by Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, Minister of Transportation, the Rivers State chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Bro Felix Obuah wants him (Amaechi) arrested immediately.

The PDP chairman in a statement said, of all Amaechi’s excesses, this is one too many and if nothing is done immediately to prove to the berserk minister and his like, that no one is above the law, he (Amaechi) will do more evil in the days ahead.

According to Bro Obuah, Amaechi’s despicable affront against a duly elected people’s governor must not be treated as another piece of drama to fascinate impressionable minds, neither should it be taken as mere cajole as the police are trying to do.

“This is a very serious issue, that a man so highly placed in this country even though he is undeserving of the position could descend so low as to knock down a governor’s outrider on the middle of the road. Yet the police call it mere infraction between two prominent personalities in the State.

This is shocking to note and if we may ask, where was Amaechi heading to, on that fateful day and that particular time. This is the question the security agencies need to clarify”, Bro Obuah demanded.

“It’s against this lockdrop that we are unequivocally calling that Amaechi be arrested for the authorized use of siren and for contravening all traffic rules that led to the ugly incident.

Worse still, we hear that rather than reprimand the aggressor who is Amaechi and his thugs, Gov Wike’s outrider who was not only deliberately knocked down by Amaechi personally on the wheels but narrowly escaped being killed is being tried and threatened with sack.

This is unjust and ungodly and we pray that the police do not go ahead with such treachery to save the little that remains of the Nigeria Police image under IGP, Ibrahim Idris.

Nigerians are watching particularly in light of all manner of atrocities and wanton waste of innocent lives by certain members of the Police force, particularly the federal SARS under the IGP in Rivers State yet the police high command turns a blind eye while the perpetrators walk about uncautioned and continuing with their maiming spree”, the State PDP boss regretted.

The PDP vehemently rejects the police report by Mr. Zaki Ahmed, Rivers State Commissioner of Police on the matter, describing the report of Police as misleading and lies from the pit of hell.

The PDP revealed that the script that was read to journalists by the CP as report on the incident, was written by Mr. Akin Fakorede, the SARS Commander in Rivers State, an ally of Rotimi Amaechi, who was also with Amaechi on the day of the incident.

The PDP also revealed of plans by the Inspector General of Police, IGP, and the Rivers State Commissioner of Police, to sack the Police outrider who was in the convoy of Governor Wike.

The Rivers State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, further gathered that “in line with the directive of the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, the Kangaroo Orderly Room Trial of the Police Outrider, Mr Job, attached to Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike who was knocked down by the Minister of Transportation, Rotimi Chibuike Amaechi was conducted by the State Commissioner of Police, Zaki Ahmed.

The Police Outrider was subsequently detained with hardened criminals. His family members allege that he has been physically tortured, while he has been held incommunicado.

It will be recalled that Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi, who claimed to have financed Buhari’s election, almost killed the outrider when he (Amaechi) knocked him whilst he (outrider) was on his legitimate duty.

Thereafter, the Presidency using the Inspector General of Police ordered his sack for daring to control traffic whilst the Presidential alleged sponsor was on the road.”

The PDP regretted that under the APC led federal government the Nigerian Police are being manipulated by Amaechi and the APC against members of the PDP.

Signed:

Jerry Needam

Special Adviser on Media and Publicity to

Bro. Felix Obuah, PDP Chairman,

Rivers State.