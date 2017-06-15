Asset declaration: Appeal Court quashes Orubebe’s conviction

The Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja on Wednesday set aside the conviction of a former Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godsday Orubebe, for false asset declaration.

The Code of Conduct Tribunal (CCT) convicted Orubebe for failing to declare some of his assets during his stint as minister.

Orubebe was initially arraigned on November 9, 2015 on a four-count charge of false asset declaration.

He was accused of failing to declare the Asokoro land and accepting bribe.

A three-man panel of the appeal court held that the tribunal headed by Danladi Umar, was wrong to convict Orubebe for false asset declaration when he had sold the property he was accused of not declaring.

Justice Abdu Aboki, who read the lead judgment, faulted the CCT’s conclusions in its October 4, 2016 judgement and proceeded to discharge and acquit Orubebe.