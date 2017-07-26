ASO ROCK HAS FALLEN

-Nigeria has fallen under a robotic programmed 30 minutes smiling president…………

I have been tagged up to 100 times by miscreants supposedly YOUTHS apparently to “shame” me that their president is ALIVE.

81 days and this is a proof for life. Well we didn’t vote a man to prove he is alive; we voted a man to make our country alive……. This man in this picture obviously can’t rule; he can’t even be a manager in charge of an old people’s home (it’s that bad). But sadly this is the president of a 190 million people, more than 85 million perfect intelligent youths, and the most powerful black nation in the world.

Yet we have been reduced to our own youths jubiliating over this picture to prove the one who is suppose to carry their country to the next level seen smiling lost and starring at everyone like a man who has lost his memory.

POSTERITY WILL JUDGE MANY OF US FOR DISAGREEING WITH THIS AND TELLING THE WORLD WE DESERVE BETTER.

BUHARI COME BACK WITHIN 90 DAYS OR GET YOUR ASS KICKED OUT (that’s if you still have an ass)……

#Still on Jesus is Lord

▪Nicholas Endeley