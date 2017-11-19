As Buhari departs South East…

By Philip Nweze

Tuesday, November 14, 2017 went down as a special day in South East politics. History books won’t fail to remember this day when documenting the renewed relationship between Ndigbo and the government of President Muhammadu Buhari. But more importantly, posterity will always remember the historical role played by the leader of South East Governors’ Forum, Engr David Umahi, in the birth of the new order.

For states in the South east geo political zone, the visit has a symbolism that goes beyond state visits at normal times. For over two years into the office, this is the president’s first official visit to any state in the south east region.

By attracting the president to the zone, Governor Umahi has taken the first out of the many footsteps towards addressing the dismal development index in the area, having successfully extracted a firm promise from the president to address several issues of concern, including the deplorable state of roads and infrastructure in the region. This is a powerful string only a smart governor can pull.

On a general note, Ndigbo owe the leader of the South East Governor’s forum a deserved tribute on his efforts to reverse the extinction of the Igbo nation in the national political equation.

On the home front, the visit of Mr President has placed Ebonyi state on a surprisingly high pedestal on the scale of national politics. Ebonyi has bcome assertive as a key player in Nigeria’s political discourse.

Governor David Umahi is the man behind it all.