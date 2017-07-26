Arrest Nnamdi Kanu Now – Yoruba Youth Groups Tell Osinbajo



The Yoruba Youth Congress (YYC) and the Coalition of Southwest Youths groups have called on the Acting President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to order the immediate arrest of the leader of the Indigeneous People of Biafra (IPOB) Nnamdi Kanu.

The groups accused Kanu of taking Nigerians for granted, stressing that the IPOB leader is attempting to provoke the Nigerian youths.

Chairman of the Coalition of Southwest Youths groups who doubles as the National President of Yoruba Youths Congress, Prince Dapo Adepoju who addressed reporters in Akure, the state capital, said the groups are also aligning with the position of the Coalition of Northern Youth which asked the United Nations (UN) to see the IPOB as a terror group.

The Yoruba groups warned Kanu not to provoke violence in the country, noting that nobody has the monopoly of violence.

Adepoju disclosed that concerted efforts are being made at dousing rising temper of over 25million Yoruba Youths who are not happy with the war like attitude of Kanu and his men.

He said “We decided to keep mute all along as we felt Kanu and his men will allow for dialogue.

“But we are surprised that despite the fact that the Northern youths who earlier issue quit notice to the Igbo’s has make a U-turn on their decision, Kanu and his men are still moving around spreading hate speeches

“We are tired as we are losing patience, in as much as we understand that Kanu does not have the support of the majority of the Igbo’s, we felt its high time the security operatives do their job in getting him arrested

“Kanu does not have monopoly of violence as efforts are been made at dousing rising temper of over 25million Yoruba Youths who are not happy with the war like attitude of kanu and his men

“We therefore use this medium to call on the acting president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo to oder the arrest of Kanu

“We equally support the letter addressed to the UN by the coalition of Nothern Youths to declare IPOB a terror group, “he said.

Adepoju also called on president Mohammadu Buhari’s administration to call for national Youths Confab, saying it will go a long way in itemizing the issues affecting the Nigerian youths.

Source: Daily Post