ARREST AREGBESOLAS THUGS NOW- PDP TELLS IGP, AS ‘DE-LAW’ ATTACKS PDP MEMBERS IN IDDO-OSUN

We wish to bring to the attention of the security agencies and the general public that the campaign train of the APC candidate in the forthcoming senatorial by-election, today unleashed mayhem and violence on members and supporters of the People’s Democratic Party in Iddo-Osun community in Egbedore Local Government.

The APC team of thugs led by the notorious “state boy” known as ‘De Law’ used guns, cutlasses, axes and other dangerous weapons on innocent party men and women in the community.

‘De Law’is a person well known to Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, the state governor who also doubles as patron of the states boys.

The APC campaign train has several officials of government including the Executive Secretary of Egbedore South Area council Mr. Kola Ajao and other functioanarie who looked on approvingly as the thugs attacked unarmed citizens.

At the end of the one hour orgy of violence, the thugs numbering about a hundred who were transported in several vans in the entourage of Senator Mudashir Hussein, left 15 people with various degrees of injury ranging from gunshot and matchet wounds.

Three houses belonging to leaders of the PDP were damaged while the thugs seized and confiscated laptops, motorcycles, cash and other personal belongings of their victims.

It is regrettable that while the violence raged,scores of police men who were at the scene of the crime watched helplessly, leaving the victims at the mercy of their tormentors.

The PDP in Osun state wishes to call on Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, the Inspector General of Police, the Director General of the SSS and the top echelon of the Security services to urgently order the immediate arrest and prosecution of the said thugs as well as their known sponsors.

We wish to warn that failure to act on this open display of intolerance and violent attack on innocent citizens will spell doom for the peace and stability of the state as our party members may be forced to defend themselves against such violent aggression.

We further warn that no amount of intimidation will deter the electorates in Osun West Senatorial district from rejecting the sadistic government of Ogbeni Aregbesola and his cohorts in the July 8th by election.

Hon Soji Adagunodo

Chairman PDP, Osun state