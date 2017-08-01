Army Restates Commitment To War Against Insurgence

The Nigerian Army has said it would continue to sustain efforts towards fighting insecurity in the nation.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Yusuf Buratai made this known while in Yola for the Combat Support Arms Training Week.

He stated that the Force is making efforts to become adequately equipped and enhance capacity to meet residual and emerging security threats.

Among other issues, Buratai further stated that security agencies are collaborating with each other to tackle the security challenges facing the nation.

Meanwhile, the United States Department of State has expressed worried over what is describes as Nigeria’s inability to effectively secure and hold onto territories recaptured from Boko Haram terrorists despite the successes recorded by the Multi-National joint task force.

This assertion was contained in the United States country report on terrorism for the year 2016 submitted to the US Congress in compliance with the title 22 of the US Code.

The report, published on July 19, highlights the successes and failings of the Nigerian Army in the fight against Boko Haram terrorists.

It indicates that the Federal government’s progress report on the fight against terror is merely a duplication of failed efforts carried over from the end of last year’s fighting season.

The Nigerian Army Director of Public Relations, Major General John Eneche, however disagreed with the report.

According to him, the content of the report submitted to the U.S. Congress is misleading and does not portray the reality of things in Nigeria’s fight against insurgents in the north east.